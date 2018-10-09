Fighting

King MoMania, Gangrel Asylum: Pro wrestling shows with a spooky feel in South Florida

By Jim Varsallone

Miami Herald Writer

October 09, 2018 05:24 PM

October offers its share of pro wrestling shows in South Florida with a spooky feel.

Events include the annual King MoMania (Halloween party and pro wrestling show) free at MMA training facility American Top Team on Oct. 26 in Coconut Creek.

In conjunction with BluePrint Pro, see TNT (Terrence and Terrell), Hunter Law, King Mo Muhammed Lawal, John Hartnett, Mr. Fabulous Derek Dominick (Blake Bowman), and more.

Some ATT coaches, staff and talent get into the Halloween spirit in costume. Very kid friendly with candy and games, too.

Platinum Pro, Fighting Evolution Wrestling, Warrior Breed, the Jericho cruise also cover the area during the month.

To culminate October (of course) the Vampire Warrior Gangrel delivers a show on Halloween night.

List of shows

Platinum Pro Wrestling presents HalloSlam at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 in West Palm Beach.

Fighting Evolution Wrestling presents Rude Awakening at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in Port St. Lucie.

King MoMania, in conjunction with BluePrint Pro, returns to American Top Team at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in Coconut Creek.

Warrior Breed Wrestling presents Scream House at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Lauderhill.

Chris Jericho’s Rock n Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise is Oct. 27-31, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presents Children of the Asylum one-year anniversary show at 7:30 p.m. (Halloween) Wednesday, Oct. 31 in Dania Beach.

