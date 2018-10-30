WWE’s NXT South Florida Tour a college homecoming for this multitalented performer

When NXT returns to the University of Miami on Saturday, Nov. 3, it will be a college homecoming for proud UM alum and excited NXT star Sarah Schreiber.
Listen to her discuss that, as well as another UM alum The Rock Dwayne Johnson, Seven Bucks Productions, musical artist Jethro Tull, and more by clicking below.
About Sarah
One of the most — if not the most — multitalented performers on the NXT roster, Schreiber is super, whether in the ring or backstage.
She can talk, listen and adapt. She can also sing and dance as well as act and produce. She is athletic and tough. She can do her own stunt work and is pretty enough to model and has. She can even play the flute.
What more can she do? If she has it her way, plenty.
Currently, she is hosting and ring announcing NXT shows and conducting some backstage interviews.
There’s more. She was involved in the second WWE Mae Young Classic and the historic first WWE Evolution all-women pay-per view.
Pretty good, so far, for someone who just debuted with WWE in April.
Not one to toot her own horn, the 5-foot-4 Schreiber is confident in her abilities, transitioning into the sports entertainment genre, while learning at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
“One of the best parts of my job is being so involved at the WWE Performance Center with the superstars, honing our crafts together,” she said. “I also have a background in theater education and highly believe you should never stop learning.
“It’s unbelievable working among the coaches who are so beyond supportive and inspiring; Matt Bloom, Sara Amato, Serena Deeb, Terry Taylor, Norman Smiley. I mean these names were so influential in the industry.
“And then being among such sensational talent from all walks of life; of course our highly experienced stars from the independent scene like Deonna Purrazzo or our NXT North American champion Ricochet, impressive gymnasts like Stacey Erving Jr., to even a Ninja Warrior star Kacy Caranzaro.
“It truly makes it even more exciting to see everyone grow here at WWE and so fulfilling when we accomplish monumental milestones, like the first all women’s pay-per-view Evolution. In the end, we are all here working together doing what we love, to push one another and to create an awesome show for the WWE Universe.”
She respectfully mentions others and their efforts, but as for her own merits, her horn (or flute) itself, I’ll toot it for her.
Schreiber has been on David Letterman, worked with Bruce Willis, performed at the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, hosted her own jewelry and shoe segment on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), modeled, worked for Eva Longoria, interviewed stars on various red carpets and more.
In an audio interview, this Jill of all trades discusses her surname, Nutley (New Jersey), Martha Stewart, shoes, landing in WWE, the Performance Center, WrestleMania, and The Undertaker.
Sarah Schreiber WWE Bio
Since joining the black-and-yellow brand’s broadcast team during WrestleMania Week 2018, Schreiber has become a fixture of WWE NXT, where she can regularly be seen grilling some of sports entertainment’s brightest Superstars in hard-hitting post-match interviews. Her duties don’t end there, either, as Schreiber also serves as the ring announcer and host at many NXT Live Events.
Schreiber brings a diverse and extensive entertainment background to NXT. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theater from the University of Miami, Schreiber can sing and play the flute. She has performed at venerable venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. An actress since childhood, Schreiber also has a long list of film and TV credits to her name from playing opposite Bruce Willis in a commercial to appearances on “Bloodline” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”
WWE NXT in Miami, WPB, Fort Pierce
WWE NXT will be at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami (college home of Sarah Schreiber) on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Coral Gables.
Click this link for NXTMiamiInfo.
NXT will also be at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Click this link for NXTWestPalmBeachInfo.
In between, NXT will make its usual stop at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce (Friday, Nov. 2).
Click this link for AllNXTTicketInfo.
Bell time for all three shows is 7:30 p.m.
