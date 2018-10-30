WWE’s NXT South Florida Tour a college homecoming for this multitalented performer

WWE NXT ring announcer, interviewer and live event host Sarah Schreiber will be returning to her college roots when NXT is at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Coral Gables. Schreiber, who began working for WWE during WrestleMania Week 2018, is a University of Miami graduate with a degree in musical theater. Photo By Jim Varsallone