CCW show in August, plus upcoming pro wrestling shows in September in South Florida

Coastal Championship Wrestling is 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym in Coral Springs.
WWE alum Carlito is scheduled to be there. The event is also highlighted by the eighth annual Boris The Great Malenko Memorial Cup, named after the late, great wrestler and trainer who has meant so much to the history of Florida wrestling. This is the first time the Malenko Cup Battle Royal winner will be determined in South Florida.
Joe and Debbie Malenko, the siblings of The Great Malenko, will be there as well as 61-year-old rookie The Blue Collar Man Joe Sarracino with son Joey, Bob Cook with Delicious D, Santos, Frank Reyes, Stryker Ramirez with Erik Effron, Cha Cha Charlie, Chelsea Durden, Johnny Walker, Will The Thrill Osten, Jake St. Patrick, Roxy Rogue, Jurrassic Juggernaut 6-8 and 450-pound Vince Steele and more.
CCW, under the direction of Dan Evans and Pablo Marquez, is affiliated with the Main Event Training Center in Fort Lauderdale.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
MLW in Fort Lauderdale
Major League Wrestling will visit the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale for War Games on Thursday, Sept. 6.
WAR GAMES MATCH:
JOHN MORRISON, TOMMY DREAMER, KOTTO BRAZIL, BARRINGTON HUGHES and SHANE STRICKLAND VS. SAMI CALLIHAN, JIMMY HAVOC, THE DEATH MACHINES and THE MONSTER ABYSS
This will also be a TV taping. MLW is 8 p.m. ET Fridays on beIN Sports USA.
Low Ki in Fort Lauderdale
MLW Champ Low Ki will remain in town to host a wrestling seminar on Friday, Sept. 7 at The Main Event Training Center in Fort Lauderdale.
Low Ki was the winner of season two of WWE’s NXT and won numerous titles in WWE, New Japan, Ring of Honor, TNA, and now MLW.
The seminar is open to all levels of experience, as students and veterans young and old will benefit from his valuable knowledge.
Don’t miss this incredible, rare opportunity to learn from one of the most talented men in professional wrestling today for only $40.
It starts at 7 p.m. at The Main Event Training Center, under the direction of Pablo Marquez and Dan Evans at 700 NW 57th Place, Fort Lauderdale, 33309.
Call 954-548-5779 or visit coastalchampionshipwrestling.com/tickets.
Ronin Pro in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling returns to Broward College South Gymnasium on Saturday, Sept. 22 in Pembroke Pines.
Commissioner Sheik announced a Fatal Four Way Match for the Ronin Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship, featuring Greek God Papadon vs. Mike Orlando vs. Mik Drake vs. Alex Chamberlain.
Also, WWE alum Gangrel vs. Impact Wrestling’s Caleb Konley.
Aaron Epic vs. Serpentico vs. Jason Cade vs. Arik Cannon vs. Jay Rios vs. Alex Cruz.
Rocky Radley vs. Dynamite Didi vs. Clara Sinclare vs. WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Aerial Monroe.
Saieve Al Sabah vs. Jude Mackenzie.
Effy vs. Main Man Malken maybe with Amy Rose.
TECH (Mike Monroe and TC Read) vs. Barrington Hughes and Suga D.
The event is at 7200 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Check out www.roninprowrestling.com or FacebookRoninProWrestling for the latest updates.
Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in Dania Beach
Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum hosts a show at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 at its training facility, 1982 Tigertail Blvd., Bldg. #9 in Dania Beach.
There will be an eight-women tournament for the GWA women’s title.
Dynamite Didi, Rocky Radley, Red Velvett, Anna Diaz, Nicol Lucero, Tiffany Lucero, Jenna Van Muscles and Stormie Lee.
Also, Francisco Ciatso, Jorden Extacy, Chris Carter, Snakemaster Abudadein, and more.
Tickets $10.
WWE alum Gangrel runs the show and the training center.
If interested in becoming a wrestler, a manager, a valet or a referee, call 954-505-3201.
Visiit https://gwaflorida.com/.
Mick Foley in Broward County
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley brings his #20YearsOfHell show to Broward County at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23.
This tour recaps Mick’s untold stories and memories of his legendary match at King of the Ring 1998 against The Undertaker in one of the talked about moments in WWE history.
The event will be at the Tenth Level Tavern, 1242 NE 38th St, Oakland Park, FL 33334, near Fort Lauderdale.
VIP tickets include an exclusive “meet and greet” experience with Mick for the ultimate Foley fan.
VIP tickets $75. General admission $25.
One-hundred percent of proceeds go to the Humane Society of Broward County @HumaneBroward.
Check out http://www.realmickfoley.com/events/ for details.
Fozzy with Chris Jericho in Fort Lauderdale
The rock band Fozzy with lead vocalist Chris Jericho, a WWE alum, will be in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy, 33306.
Opening for Fozzy are by Adelita’s Way and the Stir.
Cost is just $20 (plus fees).
Visit CultureRoom.net.
For more on the band, visit FozzyRock.com.
Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager in Miami
Chris Jericho’s Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, a five-day Bahamas cruise from Miami is Oct. 27-31.
The cruise will sail between Miami and Nassau on the Norwegian Jade, with live music, comedy, wrestling stars past and present, and matches, of course, highlighted by a six-man tag pitting Jericho and the Young Bucks against Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Villain Marty Scurll. It’s Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club.
Wrestling talent and personalities include Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Pat Patterson, Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, Rey Mysterio, Diamond Dallas Page, Jerry The King Lawler, Raven, LAX, Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Delirious, Jay Lethal, Daniels and Kazarian, Mandy Leon, Kelly Klein, So Cal Val, Noelle Foley, Lucha Underground host Melissa Santos, Brandi Rhodes and more.
Fozzy, Cherry Bombs, Kyng, Slipknot, Shoot To Thrill and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor are among the musical performers. The comedy portion is led by veteran comedian and writer Ron Funches and actor and comedian Craig Gass along with Sal and Q from Impactical Jokers.
For the complete lineup list click:
http://www.chrisjerichocruise.com/lineup/
Prices for the cruise begin at $749.
Visit ChrisJerichoCruise.com.
