Yes, this WWE Superstar, who returned to action, is in the return of 2K Showcase

The tagline for WWE 2K19 is “Never Say Never,” which appropriately fits the fighting spirit of WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan.
This year, the game features the return of 2K Showcase, which will be focusing on the WWE career of the leader of the Yes Movement.
For the uninitiated, 2K Showcase is a single-player story-drive mode that focuses on an era, rivalry or individual in World Wrestling Entertainment. Using WWE footage and mid-match cinematic cut-scenes, this mode allows recreate certain historical objectives that allow gamers to unlock attires, arenas, championship belts and Superstars. Past 2K Showcases include the Shawn Michaels/Triple H rivalry and the career of Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Entitled “The Return of Daniel Bryan,” players will journey through the career of Bryan told by the man himself as he guides through 11 matches that defined him as a WWE Superstar. Each match will feature a different model of the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, along with different move-sets.
In addition, there will be 15 video interview packages and 20 cinematic cut-scenes involving Bryan. This year’s 2K Showcase will also feature nine historic arenas including those for Velocity and WrestleMania XXX.
WWE 2K19 will be released for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One on Oct. 9. The game will also be available four days early on Oct. 5 for players who purchase the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One.
