What Triple H has to say about WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 and more

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque participated in a media conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 15 to discuss several topics, most notably NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, which is Saturday, Aug. 18 during SummerSlam Weekend.
Levesque discussed NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, the change to the Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano match, NXT’s depth, NXT talent and more. To hear this portion, click below.
Levesque discussed superstar shakeups and how it effects the NXT roster, the amount of NXT talent on the main roster, NXT TV programming and more. To hear this portion, click The Revival.
Levesque discussed the length of the NXT TV programming, the quality of matches, the talent and more. To hear this portion, click below.
Levesque also discussed NXT UK roster, WWE Superstar Neville and more. To hear this portion, click below.
Levesque discussed NXT international touring, opinions and reactions of fans toward WWE TV programming and more. To hear this portion, click below.
Levesque discussed Tegan Nox and Aleister Black injuries, NXT UK, New Japan Pro Wrestling Talent, TV tapings, and more. To hear this portion, click below.
Levesque discussed the Mae Young Classic, the Four Horsewomen (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Ronda Rousey) and Post-Show Media Press Conferences. To hear this portion, click below.
Levesque discussed the MMA talent transitioning to WWE, training, travel schedule, the WWE Mae Young Classic TV viewing schedule and more.
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4
ClickHereForNXTTakeoverCardPreviews
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on Saturday, Aug. 18 streaming live on WWE Network from Barclays Center.
The event, which broadcasts 7 p.m. ET, is a major part of WWE’s mega SummerSlam Weekend.
NXT Champ Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in a Last Man Standing Match.
NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane.
NXT North American Champ Adam Cole vs. Ricochet.
NXT Tag Champs The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven).
Velveteen Dream vs. EC3.
Drop kick-off show begins 6 p.m. ET on WWE Network.
