Who is Vosean Joseph, the Florida Gators linebacker drafted by the Buffalo Bills?

Vosean Joseph #11 of the Florida Gators and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #23 celebrate a defensive stop during the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. Getty Images

Another South Florida player — and Florida Gator — is off the board.

The Buffalo Bills selected UF linebacker and Norland alumnus Vosean Joseph with the ninth pick in the fifth round — No. 147 overall — of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Joseph played in all 37 games of his UF career and recorded 161 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks in that span. He led the Gators with 93 tackles in his final season and also tallied nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He was a Miami Herald first-team all-county selection during his senior year at Norland in Miami Gardens after racking up 112 tackles and six sacks.

“Over the last three years, I’ve developed so much as a player but even more so as a person, and things like that is what makes me appreciate the University of Florida so much more,” Joseph wrote in his goodbye letter to Gator Nation on Twitter. “... I’m a Gator for life and I’ll be back to watch my boys ball out in the years to come and to finish my degree down the road.”

Joseph is the third player from Miami-Dade County to be picked this weekend. He joins Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Deandre Baker, a Northwestern alumnus, who was picked in the second round Friday and Miami Hurricanes defensive back Sheldrick Redwine, a Killian graduate, who was picked earlier Saturday.

When adding in Broward County, the region has produced 10 NFL Draft picks this season. Chaminade-Madonna’s Marquise Brown, Deerfield Beach’s Riley Ridley, Miramar’s Yodny Cajuste, St. Thomas Aquinas’ Nick Bosa, Plantation American Heritage’s Brian Burns, Flanagan’s Devin Bush and Coconut Creek’s Trayvon Mullen were all picked out of Broward.

FAU Owls running back Devin Singletary, who graduated from Delray Beach American Heritage, is the other South Floridian to be picked this weekend.