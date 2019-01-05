The Florida Gators land a big West Coast commitment at the All-American Bowl

The Florida Gators and coach Dan Mullen picked up another big win on the recruiting trail and continue to build up momentum as National Signing Day approaches.
Their latest commitment: top cornerback prospect Chris Steele out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California, who announced his pledge to UF on Saturday at the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Steele chose UF over USC, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Oregon.
“They always say that home is where the heart is,” Steele said live on NBC, “and my heart is at the real DBU. I’m a Florida Gator.”
Steele checks in as the No. 40 overall player in the country this recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He’s the first top-50 player to commit to UF since 2016, when Florida signed the trio of Antonneous Clayton (No. 27), Tyrie Cleveland (No. 34) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (No. 42). Steele is also the Gators’ first commitment from California since 2010, when UF signed the country’s overall top prospect Ronald Powell out of Rancho Verde in Moreno Valley, California.
Steele will join a loaded cornerbacks room in Gainesville that already includes C.J. Henderson, Marco Wilson and Trey Dean.
Steele is UF’s second major pledge over the past three days. Four-star wide receiver Arjel Henderson, the No. 22-ranked receiver and No. 126 overall prospect in the country this cycle out of Texas, committed to UF on Thursday at the Under Armour All-American Bowl in Orlando.
Verbal commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent. National Signing Day is on Feb. 6.
