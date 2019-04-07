NCAA Tournament
Here’s how betting lines are shaking out for the Virginia against Texas Tech title game
Virginia and Texas Tech will face off in the NCAA tournament men’s basketball championship at 9:20 p.m. Monday inside Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.
And in a battle of two of the top scoring defenses in the country, the Las Vegas sportsbooks are expecting a close, low-scoring affair for the title.
Las Vegas has Virginia as either a 1- or 1-1/2-point favorite for Monday’s championship game depending on the sportsbook. The over/under is hovering between 117 1/2 and 118 points.
The Cavaliers are the country’s top-ranked defense, holding opponents to an average of 55.5 points per game. Texas Tech is third nationally, averaging 58.8 points allowed per game.
Virginia, the No. 1 seed from the South Region, has advanced to its first title game in program history one year after being the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history.
The Cavaliers, known for their slow pace and suffocating defense, defeated Gardner-Webb (71-56), Oklahoma (63-51), Oregon (53-49), Purdue (80-75, OT) and Auburn (63-62) to reach Monday’s title game.
Texas Tech, the No. 3 seed from the West, is also playing for its first men’s basketball championship.
The Red Raiders defeated Norther Kentucky (72-57), Buffalo (78-58), Michigan (63-44), Gonzaga (75-69) and Michigan State (61-51) on their path to the title game.
