How much are Sweet 16 tickets? The cheapest NCAA Tournament prices are in Kansas City

The cheapest ticket for this week’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games is at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.

The venue is hosting the Midwest Regional on Friday and Sunday. As of late Wednesday afternoon, tickets to the Friday evening games — Auburn vs. North Carolina and Houston vs. Kentucky — were available for as little as $73 on StubHub. One ticket gets you into both games.





The cheapest ticket for Sunday’s Elite Eight game, featuring Friday’s winners, was going for $46 on StubHub.

It’ll be more costly to see games the other regional venues, with the most expensive site feeling the Zion Effect. Freshman phenom Zion Williamson and the rest of the Duke Blue Devils play Virginia Tech while LSU plays Michigan State on Friday in the East Regional at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena.

Session tickets for that doubleheader were starting at a cool $273 Wednesday afternoon on StubHub. The cheapest ticket available for Sunday’s Elite Eight game featuring Friday’s winners in DC was $142 on StubHub.

The regional games taking place Thursday and Saturday — the South and West — are also more expensive than the Midwest Region games.

In the South, which will be held at Louisville’s KFC Yum Center, tickets were available for as little as $117 on StubHub to see both Virginia play Oregon and Tennessee play Purdue. Tickets to Saturday’s Elite Eight game could be had as cheap as $60.

In the West, at Anaheim’s Honda Center, tickets for the Sweet 16 games pitting Gonzaga against Florida State and Michigan against Texas Tech, were starting at $110 on StubHub. The Elite Eight game on Saturday had tickets available for as low as $90.

Here’s the breakdown of the lowest-priced available tickets on Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster (again, these prices were as of late Wednesday afternoon):