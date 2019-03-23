Watch Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans’ ankle-breaker move on Wofford player in NCAA tourney

A simple spin move turned into an ankle-breaker that had college basketball fans taking note on social media.

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans spun away from Wofford’s Storm Murphy, who stumbled to maintain his balance as he fell on the court in Saturday’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament second-round game of the Midwest region in Jacksonville, Florida.

Here’s a couple looks at the move:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

OMG. Ashton Hagans just collected a pair of ankles. pic.twitter.com/hJSFsJJ0Wu — Not Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton2) March 23, 2019

https://cue.misitemgr.com/#/main?name=Ankle_breaker_032419&uri=https:%2F%2Fcue-webservice.misitemgr.com%2Fwebservice%2Fescenic%2Fcontent%2F228336449&mimetype=x-ece%2Fstory&extra=%7B%22modelURI%22:%7B%22string%22:%22https:%2F%2Fcue-webservice.misitemgr.com%2Fwebservice%2Fescenic%2Fpublication%2Fmiamiherald%2Fmodel%2Fcontent-type%2Fstory%22,%22$class%22:%22URI%22%7D,%22homePublication%22:%7B%22name%22:%22miamiherald%22,%22uri%22:%7B%22string%22:%22https:%2F%2Fcue-webservice.misitemgr.com%2Fwebservice%2Fescenic%2Fpublication%2Fmiamiherald%2F%22,%22$class%22:%22URI%22%7D,%22mimetype%22:%7B%22string%22:%22application%2Fatom%2Bxml;%20type%3Dentry%22,%22$class%22:%22cue.core.MIMEType%22%7D,%22$class%22:%22cue.core.Link%22%7D%7D

And here’s some Twitter reaction:

Hagans Now Owns Two Pairs Of Ankles After That!! #BBN — Chandler Stanley (@ChandlerMan18) March 23, 2019

Ashton Hagans had his 2K takeover badge activated and unleashed ankle breaker HOF — Travis Graf (@Trav_Graf) March 23, 2019