Watch Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans’ ankle-breaker move on Wofford player in NCAA tourney

By Jason Dill

March 23, 2019 04:57 PM

A simple spin move turned into an ankle-breaker that had college basketball fans taking note on social media.

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans spun away from Wofford’s Storm Murphy, who stumbled to maintain his balance as he fell on the court in Saturday’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament second-round game of the Midwest region in Jacksonville, Florida.

Here’s a couple looks at the move:

And here’s some Twitter reaction:

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

