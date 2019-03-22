Houston’s Corey Davis Jr. set this record in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament victory

If there was a chance for Cinderella to arrive at the ball, the University of Houston wasn’t having it.
The Cougars, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, destroyed Georgia State 84-55 on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Corey Davis Jr. torched Georgia State with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Davis also made seven 3-pointers, breaking a single-game NCAA Tournament record by American Athletic Conference players, according to ESPN.
UH advances to Sunday’s second round against the winner of Iowa State and Ohio State.
