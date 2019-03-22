College Sports

Houston’s Corey Davis Jr. set this record in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament victory

By Jason Dill

March 22, 2019 10:12 PM

Houston’s Brison Gresham dunks the ball during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Georgia State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla.
Houston’s Brison Gresham dunks the ball during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Georgia State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Jeff Roberson AP
Houston’s Brison Gresham dunks the ball during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Georgia State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Jeff Roberson AP

If there was a chance for Cinderella to arrive at the ball, the University of Houston wasn’t having it.

The Cougars, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, destroyed Georgia State 84-55 on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Corey Davis Jr. torched Georgia State with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Davis also made seven 3-pointers, breaking a single-game NCAA Tournament record by American Athletic Conference players, according to ESPN.

UH advances to Sunday’s second round against the winner of Iowa State and Ohio State.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  