His focus is on national title, but DeVonta Smith could join rare company with Heisman win

Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith made the point as clear as he could on Monday: His focus is on Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are the final team in the Crimson Tide’s way of claiming their second title in Smith’s four seasons at Alabama and their third overall title since the four-team playoff format began in 2014. Alabama and Ohio State meet for the national title at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 11.

But before that game takes place, Smith has the chance to join a rare fraternity, one that has just three members and hasn’t inducted a new name in nearly three decades.

On Tuesday, Smith has a better-than-average possibility of being the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. The only other receivers to win the award: Notre Dame’s Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers in 1972.

Should Smith win, it would be also be a break from another norm: 17 of the 20 Heisman winners since 2000 have been quarterbacks. The other three finalists for the award this year alongside Smith — Alabama’s Mac Jones, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask — are quarterbacks.

So from that perspective, does Smith pride representing not just himself as a Heisman finalist, but also in a sense representing receivers at-large for an award for which they rarely get recognized?

“I guess you could say that,” Smith said. “Just showing that it really just — the person that goes out and just puts in the work, they’re going to get the things that they deserve. So if you work for things you’re going to get the things that you deserve.”

Smith has certainly put in the work. The 6-1, 175-pound senior leads the country with 105 catches, 1,641 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches.

He’s tallied at least 160 receiving yards in six of 13 games and has multiple touchdowns in seven contests this year, including a seven-catch, 130-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Rose Bowl against Notre Dame to advance to the title game. He also has a punt return for a touchdown.

His 3,750 career receiving yards heading into the title are already an Alabama record, as are his 223 career catches and 43 career receiving touchdowns. His 15 catches against Florida in the SEC Championship Game was an Alabama single-game record.

He was already named the Associated Press’ player of the year, a first for a wide receiver.

“Smitty has done as much for our team as any player could do for any team,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the Rose Bowl. “So we were so happy he was recognized as the College Football Player of the Year. I don’t get the opportunity to see all players play [and] really know exactly what they’ve done for their team. I’d love to see another one of our players win the Heisman Trophy. Smitty has done as much for our team as any other player who did win the Heisman Trophy, and they did a great job, too.”

But to Smith, a projected top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the individual accolades can be pushed to the side. He doesn’t want to hear about them. His focus, as he said before, is on winning a national title and bookending his college career hoisting a trophy.

Smith was at the center of Alabama’s title win during his freshman season, catching the go-ahead 41-yard touchdown pass from now-Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in overtime to defeat Georgia.

He envisions himself playing an integral role against Ohio State, just as he has all season.

But he won’t be doing it alone.

“You’re not out there playing by yourself,” Smith said. “With team success comes individual success. If the team is doing good, then everybody is doing good, and that’s what it all comes down to.”