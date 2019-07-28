Florida International U
School and church services announced for FIU football player Emmanuel Lubin
FIU’s athletic department announced the schedule for the two services for Emmanuel Lubin, the FIU starting cornerback out of North Miami Beach High who was killed in a single-car crash on July 21.
Friday, the school will hold a memorial service in the GC (Graham Center) Ballrooms on FIU’s main campus, 11200 SW 8th St., at 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, at 1 p.m., Lubin’s family will have a service at New Birth Baptist Church, 2300 NW 135th St.
Lubin, 21, was killed when he lost control of his car while going north on the Florida Turnpike around Northwest 74th Street at 4 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP said Lubin wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
