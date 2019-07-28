School and church services announced for FIU football player Emmanuel Lubin

Florida International University defensive back Emmanuel Lubin (20) covers Indiana University wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) in the third quarter during a football game at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, FL, on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Daniel A. Varela

FIU’s athletic department announced the schedule for the two services for Emmanuel Lubin, the FIU starting cornerback out of North Miami Beach High who was killed in a single-car crash on July 21.

Friday, the school will hold a memorial service in the GC (Graham Center) Ballrooms on FIU’s main campus, 11200 SW 8th St., at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, at 1 p.m., Lubin’s family will have a service at New Birth Baptist Church, 2300 NW 135th St.

Lubin, 21, was killed when he lost control of his car while going north on the Florida Turnpike around Northwest 74th Street at 4 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP said Lubin wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Last night, I was tryna study for an exam I was sure I was going to fail and I couldn’t focus at all because of the news we received about @F15EMAN . I swear to god! I heard him say” Dont get so hung up over me. Grind it out bro” got an 85% Call me crazy... Good looks Eman ! — N. (@darvel_2live84) July 23, 2019

Made these pillows & ties for Eman cousin. RIP @F15EMAN

Done by @LuckyLibraDzyns

REST UP EMMANUEL LUBIN pic.twitter.com/XexIYgyIBk — Freshident (@Freshident) July 26, 2019