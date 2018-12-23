Former Hurricanes quarterback Dorsey leaving FIU to get back into coaching

Nine months after being named an assistant athletic director at FIU, former Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey will return to coaching.
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed multiple news reports that Dorsey would be joining his staff as an offensive assistant coach.
After his stellar University of Miami college career and six years as a little-used NFL backup, Dorsey worked as an instructor at IMG Academy, a scout with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, then as Carolina’s quarterbacks’ coach from 2013 to 2017.
Though an assistant athletic director at Florida International University, some observers noted Dorsey looked and acted more like an assistant coach to FIU coach Butch Davis, who recruited and coached Dorsey with the Hurricanes.
FIU beat Toledo 35-32 in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on Friday afternoon to finish the first nine-win season in the program’s 17 seasons.
