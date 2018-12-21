Christian Alexander leads the FIU Panthers to a record-setting victory in Bahamas Bowl

Christian Alexander couldn’t just keep running, not in the situation he found himself late in the fourth quarter of the Bahamas Bowl.
The FIU Panthers faced a fourth-and-6 from the Toledo Rockets’ 33-yard line and coach Butch Davis wanted to ice the game. The coach needed Alexander to make a throw.
The quarterback, pressed into duty for the first start of his career Friday, stood in the pocket until Tony Gaiter IV created just a bit of space on a curl just beyond the sticks. Alexander fired low and the wide receiver reached down to make the catch, extending a game-icing drive. Two plays later, Anthony Jones sealed FIU’s 35-32 win in the Bahamas with a 35-yard touchdown run.
Toledo tacked on a garbage-time touchdown with two seconds left on the clock.
On paper, the drop off from quarterback James Morgan to Alexander should have been steep. Morgan was the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year and set FIU’s single-season record with 26 touchdown passes. Alexander had thrown 29 passes total since Davis took over before last season.
But Alexander used his mobility to help FIU. The redshirt junior ran for 87 yards on 10 carries, but he also made plays with his arm when he had to.
Alexander went 16 of 25 for 203 yards and a touchdown to shake off a disastrous start at Thomas Robinson Stadium, and propel the Panthers (9-4, 6-2) to a program-record ninth victory.
The day started about as poorly as possible for FIU. Wide receiver Bryce Singleton fumbled the opening kickoff, giving Toledo (7-6, 5-3 Mid-American) a free possession to start the game. Two plays later, running back Bryant Koback punched in a 4-yard touchdown.
The Rockets moved 45 yards on their next possession before punting, then settled for a short field goal after a 52-yard drive at the end of the first quarter. FIU stayed well within striking distance despite being outgained 110-28 in the opening quarter.
The Panthers found their rhythm to start the second quarter. FIU marched 75 yards in eight plays before Jones got the Panthers on the board with an 8-yard touchdown run. By then, Alexander was ready to let loose.
FIU was optimistic James Morgan would be ready to go Friday, but a lingering tricep injury ultimately forced the Panthers to rule him out Thursday.
Alexander provided a new dimension to FIU’s offense. Morgan didn’t run for more than 13 yards in a single game this season. Alexander eclipsed the mark by the end of the first quarter.
His legs helped the Panthers take the lead for the first time in the second quarter. After a Toledo turnover at the Panthers’ 4-yard line erased a likely scoring opportunity for the Rockets, Alexander orchestrated his most impressive drive, going 96 yards in just seven plays to give FIU the lead for the first time.
After three short gains for the Panthers, Alexander found space to his left. The quarterback took off for a 41-yard gain down the left sideline, pushing the panthers across midfield. Three plays later, Alexander rolled to his right and found Sterling Palmer wide open running a crossing pattern in the middle of the field. The tight end turned up field, split a pair of defenders and found the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown catch.
Alexander used his legs again to put FIU back ahead in the third quarter, ripping off a 13-yard to push the Panthers across midfield and set up Jones for a 30-yard touchdown run with 3:47 left in the quarter. FIU tacked on a critical insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard run by wide receiver Maurice Alexander, allowing the Panthers to withstand a late threat from Toledo.
On the Panthers last drive, though, the quarterback relied on his arm. Faced with a third-and-9 from his own 31, Alexander connected with Singleton for a 32-yard pickup, then effectively sealed the game with his completion to Gaiter.
Jones, however, put the finishing touches on the win. Playing in just his fifth game since he was shot in a drive-by in September, Jones put together his best performance of the season, running for a game-high 90 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
