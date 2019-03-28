College Sports

It wasn’t the Super Bowl, but just as bad. Reaction to Michigan-Texas Tech first half

By Jason Dill

March 28, 2019 11:02 PM

Texas Tech forward Deshawn Corprew, middle, reaches for a loose ball between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and guard Charles Matthews during the first half an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
Texas Tech forward Deshawn Corprew, middle, reaches for a loose ball between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and guard Charles Matthews during the first half an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong AP
Texas Tech forward Deshawn Corprew, middle, reaches for a loose ball between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and guard Charles Matthews during the first half an NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong AP

The first half of the Sweet 16 game between Michigan and Texas Tech was so awful, even the commentary team cracked jokes on how poor the offense was.

The Wolverines and Red Raiders, battling for a spot in the Elite Eight against West Region top seed Gonzaga, combined for to shoot 32.07 percent from the field in the first half.

Michigan scored 16 points in the first half, which was an all-time tournament low for the program. The Wolverines’ previous low was 18 points in 1948 against Holy Cross.

Texas Tech held a 24-16 lead, which led to head coach Chris Beard joking that the defensive coaches all need raises.

A power outage delayed the start of the game, which led to NBA legend Reggie Miller, known for his shooting prowess, to quip he knew the power was out but didn’t know there were also lids on the baskets.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan described it as ridiculously bad.

They weren’t alone.

Here are some funny social media reactions from Twitter users during the first half:

