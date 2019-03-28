College Sports

This is why the CBS studio team called the beginning of the Michigan-Texas Tech game

By Jason Dill

March 28, 2019 10:21 PM

Michigan coach John Beilein shouts during the first half the team’s NCAA men’s college basketball tournament West Region semifinal against Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
A huge power outage at Anaheim’s Honda Center forced a delay to the start of the Michigan-Texas Tech Sweet 16 game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

It also caused the CBS studio, comprised of host Greg Gumbel and analysts Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, to call the game until the issue was resolved following the officials’ under 16-minute timeout in the first half.

The Wolverines and Red Raiders are vying for a berth in the Elite Eight against West Region top seed Gonzaga, who defeated Florida State in the first game at the Honda Center on Thursday.

There weren’t any reported power outages during that game.

