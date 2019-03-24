Virginia Tech saved Washington from having to pick between Duke and Jerry Falwell Jr.

There are quite a few things Washingtonians hate. The Dallas Cowboys, most of all. The lack of representation in the United States Senate, sure.

But just because the Maryland Terrapins aren’t in the Atlantic Coast Conference anymore, don’t forget the Duke Blue Devils.

Now No. 1-seed Duke is storming into Washington for the Sweet 16 and its regional-semifinal matchup nearly turned out to be a perfect storm of revulsion for D.C., and its Maryland and Virginia suburbs.

The No. 4-seed Virginia Tech Hokies saved them, though, by knocking off the No. 12-seed Liberty Flames with a 67-58, Cinderella-stopping win in San Jose.

Almost exclusively referred to as the “DMV” by those in the region, Washington and its suburbs in Maryland and Northern Virginia are filled with fans of Maryland, Virginia Tech the Virginia Cavaliers, all of whom hate the Blue Devils. Duke would be the villain pretty much anywhere it goes, but it’s especially true in this town of ACC — and former ACC — fans.

The DMV also forms something of a Democratic stronghold — Washington has voted Democrat in every Presidential election and Maryland has gone blue in every one since 1988 — which means a theoretical approval rating for Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. would certainly not be very high.

For those who might not know, this is noted Donald Trump-ally Jerry Falwell, who once suggested more concealed-carry permits could prevent Islamist terrorist attacks and “could end those Muslims before they came in.” The evangelical school also has some pretty dubious anti-LGBT policies.

If Liberty plays Duke in the Sweet 16, you’ve gotta pull for the more likable team and root for Duke — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) March 23, 2019

Duke/Liberty would have been the most despised game ever. Glad that didn't happen. — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) March 25, 2019

We cannot overstate how happy we are not to have to deal with a Duke vs Liberty game thread... — /r/CollegeBasketball (@redditCBB) March 25, 2019

Would the President have been in the house at Capital One Arena on Friday if his “very good friend” was there to watch the Flames play in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament less than 200 miles from Liberty’s Lynchburg, Virginia, campus?

Could we, as a society, really have handled it if he was and former President Barack Obama was there to support his adopted Blue Devils?

The worst part might have been just be how likeable these teams would be if it weren’t for the jerseys they wear. It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t love watching Duke All-American power forward Zion Williamson, and it’s even harder to find someone who has watched Flames jumbo-sized forward Myo Baxter-Bell and dislikes him.

Throw in Liberty’s spot as an underdog story and Capital One was going to have to talk itself into rooting for Falwell’s school.

Instead, the Hokies will get to be something of a home team, not just because most neutral fans will be rooting against Duke, but also because Washington is home to Virginia Tech’s largest alumni base.

Sorry, Liberty fans, many of whom certainly don’t like the image Falwell has given their school, but the Hokies’ win has made the Sweet 16 a little simpler for everyone.