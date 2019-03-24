SEC has four Sweet 16 teams. History says this is good news for the Kentucky Wildcats

After Tennessee avoided the biggest collapse in an NCAA Tournament game — the Volunteers were ahead by 25 points before defeating Iowa in overtime on Sunday — a fourth Southeastern Conference advanced to the Sweet 16.
It’s the third time that’s happened for the SEC.
The previous two times were 1986 and 1996, which ended with a team from Kentucky capturing the national title.
Louisville did it in 1986 and UK did it in 1996.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The Wildcats, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, are the only team from Kentucky remaining in the NCAA tourney field. They await the winner of Houston and Ohio State in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments