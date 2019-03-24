Zion Williamson tried to get his dunk on 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall. It didn’t go well

Tacko Fall, Central Florida’s 7-foot-6 center, told NCAA.com’s Andy Katz he didn’t plan on getting dunked on by Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

In the second half Sunday, as the No. 9-seed Knights hung around against the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils, Williamson got his chance.

And Fall stuffed him.

The dunk attempt sent Williamson to the floor and had the towering center from Senegal staring down at him for good measure.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

#MarchMadness: This is Tacko Fall's fourth block on Zion Williamson .



Fall said before the matchup he wouldn't allow Williamson to put him on one of his highlight tapes. #UCFvsDuke | #UCF | #Duke pic.twitter.com/57ZloISzGa — Mike Dixon (@MikeDixonSports) March 24, 2019

At the 11:30 mark in the second half, Fall had three blocks, all of Williamson.

Duke won the game by a point, 77-76, but Fall certainly had his moments Sunday.