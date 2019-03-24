College Sports

Zion Williamson tried to get his dunk on 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall. It didn’t go well

By Ben Breiner

March 24, 2019 07:13 PM

Central Florida center Tacko Fall (24) defends against Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Tacko Fall, Central Florida’s 7-foot-6 center, told NCAA.com’s Andy Katz he didn’t plan on getting dunked on by Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

In the second half Sunday, as the No. 9-seed Knights hung around against the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils, Williamson got his chance.

And Fall stuffed him.

The dunk attempt sent Williamson to the floor and had the towering center from Senegal staring down at him for good measure.

At the 11:30 mark in the second half, Fall had three blocks, all of Williamson.

Duke won the game by a point, 77-76, but Fall certainly had his moments Sunday.

