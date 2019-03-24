UNC’s Garrison Brooks had his lip cut and teeth knocked. The latest on his status

One tooth was loosened, another was fractured and stitches were needed.
None of that was going to knock North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks out of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament game against Washington.
UNC beat Washington, 81-59, in the second-round game.
Brooks took an elbow to his face that cut his lower lip in the first half against the Huskies.
He got patched up and later returned.
With the victory, UNC heads to the Sweet 16 against red-hot Auburn in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. The Tigers won the SEC Tournament title and have won 10 straight games.
