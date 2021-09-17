Podcast: No. 24 Miami’s offense isn’t working. What can the Hurricanes do to fix it?

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King (1) calls a play against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the fourth quarter of their ACC football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes technically bounced back from their season-opening loss to the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, but no one really seems too happy about it.

Miami needed a field goal from Andres Borregales in the final minutes just to survive a scare from the Appalachian State Mountaineers and pull out a 25-23 win at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes twice needed to come from behind in the second half as their offense continued to struggle in their first game in Miami Gardens in 2021.

The Eye on the U podcast feels everyone’s angst. This team was supposed to lean on its offense and right now it isn’t delivered. David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, break down what has gone wrong and what the Hurricanes are trying to do to fix it.

The problem is there doesn’t seem to be one simple solve. Quarterback D’Eriq King is still working his way back to 100 percent, running back Donald Chaney Jr. is out for the season, the receivers are dropping too many passes and the offensive line getting ready to reshuffle for the second time in as many weeks. With the Michigan State Spartans coming down to South Florida on Saturday, Miami (1-1) doesn’t have much time to make fixes before taking on another quality opponent.

Season-long goals are still in play for the No. 24 Hurricanes, but they have to quickly prove their narrow win against Appalachian State was only an outlier — one of the worst games they’ll play this season, rather than a typical performance. So far, Miami hasn’t proven itself and this weekend is another opportunity.

