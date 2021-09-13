Miami RB Chaney out for season with injury. But relatively better news for Keontra Smith 

Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first quarter of their ACC football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Hard to believe there’s actually relatively good news for one University of Miami football player who coach Manny Diaz publicly indicated did not have a positive prognosis after Saturday’s 25-23 victory over Appalachian State.

But for the other player about whom he said the same, it is, indeed, bad news.

Diaz confirmed Monday during a Zoom teleconference that UM second-year freshman running back Don Chaney Jr. is out for the season with a major right-knee injury.

“Don Chaney Jr. will be out for the rest of the year with a leg injury,’’ Diaz said, later specifying the injury was to his knee. “Keontra Smith we are hoping to get back — perhaps after the bye week” [at North Carolina on October 16.]

Starting third-year sophomore linebacker Smith has been one of the most gratifying surprises this season on defense and has a knee injury.

Chaney, who had just recovered from offseason shoulder surgery sustained in UM’s second scrimmage of spring practice, plunged 1 yard for a touchdown Saturday to open the game’s scoring and record the fourth rushing touchdown of his career. He averaged 5.2 yards a carry on his four rushes Saturday and came into the season with 322 yards rushing (4.7 yards a carry) and three touchdowns in his first year.

UM’s starting running back is 5-10, 210-pound fourth-year junior Cam’Ron Harris, who led the Hurricanes in rushing last season with 643 yards and 10 touchdowns on 126 carries for a 5.1-yards-per-carry average.

UM’s other top returning tailback is Jaylan Knighton (209 yards and 1 touchdown in 2020), who was suspended by Diaz for the first four games this season for an unspecified reason, though a Miami Herald source said it was related to a legal matter. Knighton should be back for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Virginia on Thursday night, Sept. 30, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chaney was seen on crutches and wearing a bulky brace over his right leg on the sideline Saturday in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t have the official word, so I’m not going to say anything for sure, but I know with Don Chaney Jr., and Keontra, neither initial prognosis was good,’’ Diaz said Saturday in his post-game comments. “I guess we’ll find out more when the guys get examined tomorrow, but it is not good for either guy. They are big losses for our team.”

The undersized but speedy and talented Smith, at 5-11 and 212 pounds, had helped solidify No. 24 Miami’s ailing run defense with smarts, good tackling skills and a super-charged engine. He had five tackles against No. 1 Alabama and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Saturday, before he and Chaney were announced out of the game in the second quarter, had four tackles.

“Keontra, he’s a key to our defense,’’ said striker Amari Carter, among UM’s defensive standouts with seven tackles and a first-quarter interception that led to Chaney’s touchdown. “Him going out, we had to put [Waynmon] Steed in, and he did a really good job.’’

Steed, a fifth-year redshirt junior, finished with six tackles against App State.

“Avery Huff will be in the mix with Waynmon,’’ Diaz said Monday.

This story will be updated.