The cat and Canes survived, but Miami could lose two players. What went wrong and right 

The cat survived its umpteenth life.

The No. 22 Hurricanes survived Appalachian State.

And Miami fans will spend the next week recharging their worn-out selves after watching the Canes escape the Mountaineers late Saturday with a game-winning 43-yard field goal by freshman Andy Borregales with 2:04 left to give UM a 25-23 victory — its first of 2021.

Until FCS opponent Central Connecticut State comes to Hard Rock Stadium in two weeks, it won’t get any easier for the Hurricanes (1-1), who host the Big Ten’s Michigan State at noon Saturday (ABC).

The Spartans (2-0) crushed the FCS’s Youngstown State 42-14 on Saturday.

But first things first.

The cat

The black and white cat that fell from the upper deck in the second quarter and was saved by some quick-thinking Canes fans, went viral on social media. The cat fell into an American flag that the fans used to catch its fall, and was likely snatched up by some feline-loving folks who hopefully will ensure its next life will be less stressful.

We can’t promise the same about these Hurricanes, whose Atlantic Coast Conference schedule of eight consecutive league games begins after Central Connecticut with Virginia in a Thursday-night, ESPN telecast Sept. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.

It appears that two of UM’s most important players, second-year freshman running back Don Chaney Jr. and third-year sophomore starting weak-side linebacker Keontra Smith, will be out long-term, perhaps the season. Both sustained “lower-extremity’’ injuries during the game, UM reported during the game.

Big injuries

“I don’t have the official word, so I’m not going to say anything for sure, but I know with Don Chaney Jr., and Keontra, neither initial prognosis was good,’’ coach Manny Diaz said in his post-game comments. “I guess we’ll find out more when the guys get examined tomorrow, but it is not good for either guy. They are big losses for our team.”

Chaney, who had just recovered from offseason shoulder surgery sustained in UM’s second scrimmage of spring practice, plunged 1 yard for a touchdown Saturday to open the game’s scoring and record the fourth rushing touchdown of his career. He averaged 5.2 yards a carry on his four rushes Saturday and came into the season with 322 yards rushing (4.7 yards a carry) and three touchdowns in his first year.

The undersized but speedy and talented Smith, at 5-11 and 212 pounds, had helped solidify Miami’s ailing run defense with smarts, good tackling skills and a super-charged engine. He had five tackles against No. 1 Alabama and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Saturday, before he and Chaney were announced out of the game in the second quarter, had four tackles.

“Keontra, he’s a key to our defense,’’ said striker Amari Carter, among UM’s defensive standouts with seven tackles and a first-quarter interception that led to Chaney’s touchdown. “Him going out, we had to put [Waynmon] Steed in, and he did a really good job.’’

Steed, a fifth-year redshirt junior, finished with six tackles.

Stevenson shines

UM’s defense held the Mountaineers (1-1) to 326 yards (127 rushing) and was considerably helped by Georgia cornerback transfer Tyrique Stevenson, who had five tackles and three crucial pass breakups. His breakup on fourth down in the final quarter prevented the Mountaineers from getting a first down with just under a minute left in the game and sealed the Canes’ victory.

UM took over with 55 seconds left and ran out the clock.

Safeties Gurvan Hall and Bubba Bolden had 10 and 8 tackles, respectively, tackle Nesta Jade Silvera had 2 1/2 tackles for loss and defensive end Jahfari Harvey had UM’s lone sack.

“From the field it looked like Nesta played very well, very disruptive,’’ Diaz said. “He made a lot of plays in the backfield. I felt like the run defense was very good.”

Defensive end Chantz Williams came through again Saturday when he batted the pass that a diving Carter intercepted at the App State 6-yard line.

Offensive struggles

UM quarterback D’Eriq King rebounded from a poor first quarter to finish 20 of 33 for 200 yards, with 79 yards rushing. He was sacked twice.

“There are a lot of things we have to clean up, especially offensively,’’ said King, who said he has to play “a lot better, first and foremost.’’

“You’re not going to complete every single pass,’’ King said, “and obviously you don’t want to start off 3 for 8, but we found a way to win.’’

Diaz was mostly critical of the red-zone offense, as the Canes reached the red zone five times but could only punch it in twice for touchdowns.

“We still marched the ball down the field enough times to put up a big number,’’ the coach said. “We just couldn’t get it done when we got down there. We had some self-inflicted errors and penalties. On the short side of the field, obviously we had a touchdown called back on a fourth-and-short (Cam’Ron Harris’ 5-yard nullified touchdown that turned into a subsequent field goal). These are the things that we’ve got to get corrected as we get into the rest of our schedule.

“I look at where we are through today. We grinded out a win. We found a way to win.... We just didn’t score and that’s our issue....when we get the ball in the red zone, we’ve got to get touchdowns and right now we’re not getting touchdowns.”

Special teams

The Hurricanes allowed a second-quarter 100-yard kickoff return one play after Borregales kicked one of his three field goals. They also scored on a first-quarter safety.

UM punter Lou Hedley was extraordinary, putting all five of his punts inside the 20-yard line — two of them inside the 5 and another inside the 10.

But young Borregales was nearly perfect, and the ultimate hero when he belted a 38-yard field goal with 9:15 left in the game and the 43-yarder that gave Miami the victory. The 18-year-old managed to stay calm despite getting his second field-goal attempt from 35 yards out blocked in the second quarter.

He said the block “affected’’ him “in the moment,’’ but he then thought, “That’s one kick. On to the next one. You can’t get stuck in the past.”

Borregales said he was expecting to come to the home opener “and just have a really big game team-wise, and [I] ended up kicking the game-winner.”

“So I guess it’s a win-win.’’