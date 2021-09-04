Miami suspends one of top running backs, reserve tight end for opener vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Miami Hurricanes will be without Jaylan Knighton and Larry Hodges for multiple weeks, including their opener against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, after they suspended the two freshmen for undisclosed reasons.

Knighton, listed as the co-backup running back on the initial depth chart Monday, will miss four games. Hodges, a reserve tight end, will be out for two.

Knighton and Hodges join safety Avantae Williams as players suspended to start the year. Williams will miss the first six games of the season after he was arrested in July and dismissed from the team, then reinstated last month when charges were dropped.

Hodges was also arrested earlier this year on weapons and marijuana charges, and was suspended for the Hurricanes’ spring game in April following the March arrest. Miami-Dade County prosecutors also did not elect to pursue charges against the tight end.

No legal issues for Knighton were previously made public, but a source told the Miami Herald his suspension stems from a legal incident. He’s also the only suspended player listed on the two-deep depth chart.

Knighton started two games as a freshman in 2020 and is listed second on the depth chart — along with fellow running back Donald Chaney Jr. — behind Cam’Ron Harris. While running back Cam’Ron Harris won the starting job in the preseason, all three tailbacks could be counted on in 2021 after all started at various points last year.

Harris was the most consistent of the bunch and Chaney, at 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds, has the look of a future every-down back, but had shoulder surgery in the offseason. Knighton was dynamic as a receiver and has a chance to become the Hurricanes’ top third-down running back. In 2020, the halfback ran for 209 yards on 52 carries, and caught 11 passes for 135 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch.

With Knighton out, Harris and Chaney will handle most of the workload, although freshmen Thad Franklin and Cody Brown could also get some opportunities. Both running backs were four-star prospects in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2022.

Miami will, however, be with DJ Scaife Jr. despite his offseason arrest. The Hurricanes opted not to suspend the offensive lineman after he was arrested in July for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. Charges were eventually dropped and Scaife now has a permit.

Scaife is listed as the starting right tackle on the depth chart, with star tackle Zion Nelson on the left side and offensive lineman Jarrid Williams as the backup left tackle. Nelson, however, missed significant a sizable chunk of fall camp, which means Williams could be counted on to play significant snaps off the bench Saturday.

Miami didn’t announce any new injuries Saturday. Offensive lineman John Campbell Jr., defensive end Thomas Davis and safety Brian Balom are all out for the season with undisclosed injuries, coach Manny Diaz said Monday.

COVID-19 update

The Hurricanes were not missing any players Saturday due to COVID-19 issues.

The pandemic is still here, but most of the harshest attendance restrictions in college football have gone away, as the nation’s vast majority of programs are allowing full capacity.

After Chick-fil-A officials announced this past week that they would open the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof for Saturday’s game, the fans at the Miami-Alabama opener were informed they were not required to wear masks “in any open-air areas of the venue, including the seating bowl, concourses and suites with doors to the open air.”

A sellout of 71,000 was expected.

Diaz said during fall camp that the Canes had narrowly surpassed the 85-percent vaccination threshold used to determine if players need to be separated for normal activities such as team dinners and meetings.

Last year for the Dec. 5 Duke game,15 players were unavailable because they either had COVID or were in contact protocol.

“We’ve had to change some things we’ve done protocol wise where the unvaccinated players have to go do some different things than the vaccinated players because of what’s going on,’’ Diaz said in mid-August. “But I don’t look at us as a team success [by] getting to 100. It is important that [at least] 85 percent of our guys have had the shots.

“Again, what we can do is educate and understand the team concept of it, and go from there.’’

Diaz said the Canes “have to avoid potentially triggering contact tracing.”

“So, some guys while we’re meeting have to watch the meeting on a [video screen], or whatever. Look, I don’t know what’s going to happen outside this building, but there’s got to some different layers to the way things work. Those guys, choices notwithstanding, they’re putting themselves [at risk for] exposure.’’

Last year, Diaz, as well as some assistants, were also diagnosed. And head trainer Vinny Scavo spent extended time severely ill in the hospital.