Attorney: Avantae Williams to be readmitted to Miami football after charges were dropped

Avantae Williams will be a Miami Hurricane again.

Thirty-five days after the University of Miami dismissed Williams from the football program because of allegations of domestic violence against his former girlfriend — and six days after Miami-Dade prosecutors declined to press charges, Williams’ attorney said he was informed that Williams will be reinstated to the University of Miami.

Williams initially met with UM officials to discuss the situation Wednesday via Zoom. He was expected to arrive back in Miami on Thursday from near his home in Deland. UM classes began this past Monday.

“I was informed that Miami will reinstate Avantae,’’ said Williams’ lawyer Michael Etienne. “Compliments to Coach Manny Diaz, assistant recruiting director Edwin Pata, the athletic director [Blake James] and the entire UM administration.

“Now that this chapter is finally over, let’s wish Avantae and his UM teammates well as they forge ahead. Although I am a FAMU Law, FSU and USF grad, I can say with all honesty that I am proud to have been born in a city that has such a remarkable institution like the University of Miami.’’

Williams, 20, was rated the nation’s No. 1 safety by Rivals.com in the 2020 recruiting class out of DeLand. He sat out his first season in 2020 because of an undisclosed medical issue, but was set to play this season, which begins Sept. 4 against No. 1 Alabama.

After the case was closed last Friday, Williams’ lawyer Michael Etienne agressively fought for Williams to be reinstated and for UM to do the right thing. He told the Miami Herald he appreciated UM assistant recruiting director Edwin Pata, “who cared enough to reach out to me and ask me to do everything I can to give Avantae a fighting chance.’’

Police had originally charged Williams with three counts of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, which is a felony.

After Williams was dismissed from the Hurricanes, he entered the NCAA transfer portal. A source told the Herald he had been contacted by more than 15 schools wanting him to play for them. Williams was close to departing for another Power 5 school as the days dragged on, but he ultimately wanted to return to the Hurricanes.

Miami-Dade prosecutors closed the case after the woman, who was 31 weeks pregnant during the incident, said she wouldn’t press charges. “The victim stated that she is not a victim and does not feel the defendant will harm her or her unborn child,’’ according to the final memo on the case. “The victim advised she was in ‘emotional distress’ when she spoke to police, and that the police were trying to make the situation more than what it was.’’

She claimed the bruises and injuries were “from when she moved into her apartment, and not from the defendant battering her,’’ the memo said. The state declined to file charges because there were no independent witnesses and Williams “made no admissions to law enforcement.’’

On Aug. 21, Williams posted the following on Twitter after charges were dropped: “Thanks be to God that the truth came out and all charges against me were dropped. As the father of a daughter and son I will always focus on my responsibility to set the right example of how women should be treated. In the future, I want to help others who face false charges.’’

This past Monday, after UM had learned the charges were dropped, coach Manny Diaz said the school was “trying to get all the official documents to find out where everything is at so we can explore all the alternatives that are available.’’

According to the original police report, Williams got into an argument with the woman and ordered to leave the apartment they shared. The report said he later in the day grabbed her multiple times, throwing her outside and causing her to hit her head on the ground. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took her to a local hospital and noted “multiple bruises to her arms” among other minor injuries.

Diaz originally told reporters on Aug. 6, the first day of fall practice, that he addressed the team about Williams’ situation. “We talked to our guys about that,’’ the coach said. “You know, it can be just one poor decision, one poor choice. Unfortunately it has consequences. So I hate to just trivialize it as just a learning incident, but certainly we spoke to our team about it and what it means and hopefully we all can learn from it going forward.’’