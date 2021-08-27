Podcast: O-line concerns heading into Alabama. And Miami is reinstating Avantae Williams

The Miami Hurricanes will begin their season in a little more than a week in Atlanta, and one major concern is starting to mount as they try to spring an upset on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The offensive line doesn’t seem quite as stable as it did a month ago.

Zion Nelson has been limited or missing practices for more than two weeks. Jakai Clark still isn’t ready to go. John Campbell Jr. could be sidelined for a while. Even DJ Scaife Jr.’s status is in question after the Miami Herald reported on an offseason arrest Thursday.

A few months ago, the line looked like one of the biggest strengths on the roster for the No. 14 Hurricanes. Now it’s littered with question marks, and David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Herald’s Miami beat writer, break down what it all means on a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast.

First, we start by talking about the latest developments in the Bryan Pata case and the shocking arrest of former cornerback Rashaun Jones, one of Pata’s former teammates, 15 years after he allegedly murdered the defensive lineman. It finally could bring some closure for the Pata family.

Halfway through the episode, we get interrupted by a phone call and Degnan leaves to break the news about safety Avantae Williams’ return to the program. A little more than a month after he was arrested, Williams is poised to return to Miami after charges were dropped. It was a challenging situation for coach Manny Diaz to manage, and now Williams will rejoin a loaded group in the secondary.

We’re only eight days from the Hurricanes’ opener against No. 1 Alabama, so please continue to rate, review and subscribe as we get ready to accompany you through another Miami season.