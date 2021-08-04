Here come the Miami Hurricanes. Six crucial things to zoom in on with fall camp Friday

Ready or not, here they come.

After a year of COVID-19 turmoil (still in flux), rearranged schedules and general instability in the college football world, the Miami Hurricanes open fall camp Friday night on Greentree Field.

The practices are closed to the public, but media members will watch at least some portions of the Friday and Saturday night sessions before Sunday night’s closed practice.

Besides the status of knee-rehabbing quarterback D’Eriq King amid a lengthy injury report, which we will learn more about Friday night and covered before the spring game and as recently as two weeks ago at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff, here are six of the many things we’ll zoom in on as the Canes begin their newest journey:

▪ The backup quarterbacks: That race is full on, and as we see it, neck and neck after a spring game in which both contenders — 6-4, 224-pound second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke and 6-3, 194-pound true freshman Jake Garcia — looked very sharp. Garcia was especially impressive, competing 19 of 25 passes (76 percent) for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Van Dyke was 12 of 17 (70.5) for 102 yards and one touchdown. Quarterbacks were not allowed to be touched, nor will they be in fall camp. This will be an extremely close competition, because despite Garcia’s undeniable talent, Van Dyke has had a full year to learn the offense.

▪ The battle for the No. 3 receiver: We know fourth-year senior Mike Harley will grab one of the starting spots, and we’re almost certain the other will go to Charleston Rambo, who joined the Hurricanes this offseason as a redshirt junior from Oklahoma and put on a show in the spring game with seven catches for 74 yards— all in the first half. The question now: Will it be Dee Wiggins, Mark Pope, Keyshawn Smith or Xavier Restrepo for the No. 3 spot? Wiggins (31 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns in 2020) and Pope (33 catches for 403 yards and two touchdowns) are the veterans who can dazzle one minute and struggle with dropped passes the next. Restrepo is the fiery second-year freshman who had only one catch last season but dazzled in the spring game. And Smith, another second-year freshman, is a future force who also dominated in the spring game and is said to be on the cusp of being the next guy up.

▪ The five-star freshmen: It has been a long, long time since the Canes had this much hoopla surrounding two incoming defensive players. Safety James Williams out of Plantation American Heritage and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor out of Miami Palmetto will surely hit the field this season in a quest to help resurrect the ailing defense. Williams, 6-5 and 224 pounds, finished his senior season with 74 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and two caused fumbles and four fumble recoveries per Max Preps. Taylor, 6-3 and 305 pounds, helped Palmetto reach the Class 8A semifinals with 51 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defended, an interception and a blocked kick in seven games.

▪ Two defensive transfers: Cornerback Tyriq Stevenson and defensive end Deandre Johnson will be especially intriguing to watch as they battle for starting spots at positions that definitely could use bolstering. Former four-star sophomore Stevenson, 6-0 and 214 pounds, played the past two seasons at Georgia and spent his high school years at Homestead South Dade and then Miami Southridge. Johnson, 6-3 and 260 pounds, is a graduate transfer who came to the Hurricanes from Tennessee and played at Southridge High. He had 4 1/2 sacks last season for Tennessee and a sack that resulted in a safety during UM’s spring game.

▪ Right offensive tackle: The Canes are expected to be blessed with the most talented offensive line they have had in several years, and maybe among the best in the nation. Everyone returned for another season, and the two-deep roster is full of experience. And while the left tackle spot should be sewn up by Zion Nelson, the right side will be a battle between 6-6, 310-pound seventh-year senior Jarrid Williams and 6-3, 306-pound junior DJ Scaife. Scaife started UM’s 11 games last season at right guard, but Navaughn Donaldson is fully recovered from a major knee injury and will likely start again in that guard spot. Williams, 6-6 and 308 pounds, played with King at Houston before both transferred to Miami before the 2020 season.

▪ Linebacker: Don’t ask. Ok, do ask, but we’re just as baffled as everyone else. Since four-year starters Shaq Quarterman and Mike Pinckney left the team two seasons ago, and now sixth-year senior Zach McCloud has transitioned to defensive end, this position has been the weakest link in Miami’s defense. Sam Brooks, who showed promise two seasons ago as a freshman, missed spring because of a toe injury, had toe surgery afterward and might not be ready for practice, coach Manny Diaz said recently. Several players are in the running for starting spots, including Avery Huff, Corey Flagg, BJ Jennings, Waynmon Steed, Keontra Smith and Tirek Austin-Cave. Stay tuned.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER