Is this Miami’s best cornerback class ever? UM adds more elite talent with Trequon Fegans

The Miami Hurricanes are putting together a potentially historic haul in the secondary after adding a second top-100 cornerback to their Class of 2022 on Friday.

Trequon Fegans orally committed to Miami on Friday, announcing his pledge on Instagram Live to give the Hurricanes a third four-star cornerback in their recruiting class after years of struggles recruiting the position.

Fegans is the No. 82 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.com composite rankings, and gives the Hurricanes two top-100 overall recruits at the position for the first time in the era of modern recruiting rankings.

Miami, which hosted Fegans for an official visit last month, beat out the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks and Oklahoma Sooners to pluck the 6-foot-2, 181-pound senior out of Alabama.

In June, the Hurricanes also pulled an elite cornerback out of Southeastern Conference territory, landing Mississippi’s Khamauri Rogers. The four-star cornerback became the highest-ranked corner to commit to Miami since 2012. Fegans is also ranked higher than any cornerback the Hurricanes have landed since then, giving them a rare haul at a major position of need.

Miami also landed a commitment from four-star Fort Myers Bishop Verot athlete Chris Graves — who’s being recruited as a cornerback — on July 9 to give the Hurricanes a trio of blue-chip recruits at the position for the first time since the Class of 2018. The three players from the 2018 haul — striker Gilbert Frierson, and cornerbacks Al Blades Jr. and DJ Ivey — are all potential starters, but Miami played last season with just five scholarship cornerbacks and two were freshmen. After adding cornerback Tyrique Stevenson as a transfer in January and piecing together a strong recruiting class, first-year position coaches DeMarcus Van Dyke and Travaris Robinson have successfully rebuilt depth within the position group.

Fegans is coming off an all-state season for Alabama’s Oxford, according to MaxPreps, and transferred to Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama, last month to play his senior season for the defending state champion.