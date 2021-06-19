Miami Hurricanes land their first Class of 2022 defensive commitment. And it’s a big one

Khamauri Rogers (left) poses with cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke while on an unofficial visit with the Miami Hurricanes on June 1, 2021.

The Miami Hurricanes have snagged their first defensive commitment in the 2022 recruiting class. And it’s an elite one.

Khamauri Rogers - a four-star cornerback from Lexington, Mississippi - announced Saturday that he’s committing to the Hurricanes. Like all commitments before the mid-December signing period, it’s nonbinding.

Rivals rates Rogers the No. 6 cornerback and the 39th best player overall in the 2022 class. 247 Sports rates him the 61st best player in the class.

Rogers, who was previously committed to LSU before backing off that pledge, committed to UM during a recruiting visit on Saturday.

He picked the Canes over Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Mississippi, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

“I never thought Miami would be one of the schools I would be considering,” Rogers told The Miami Herald this past week. “But when coach [Travaris Robinson] came they really blew me away.”

Rogers, who’s 6-1 and 160 pounds, has forged a strong relationship with UM defensive backs coach Robinson and cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke.

“We just have a good relationship,” Rogers said of Van Dyke. “We can talk about anything, really, and I like our relationship, how we can talk about anything. He is very energetic and he’s been in my shoes before, so he knows what I’m going through.

“We always talk about that, how we’re built the same. ... We’re both skinny and he’s not worried about my weight. He knows I’ll gain some more weight when I get to college.”

If Rogers ultimately signs with Miami, he’s would be the Hurricanes’ highest-ranked cornerback commit since Miramar’s Tracy Howard in the Class of 2012.

Rogers is the third Class of 2022 commitment for the Canes, joining four-star Georgia-based quarterback Jacurri Brown and three-star Gainesville-based receiver Quan Lee.