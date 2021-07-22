Miami’s Mike Harley joins D’Eriq King, Bubba Bolden as preseason nominee and ACC rep

The parade of preseason award nominees marched onward Thursday.

And for the University of Miami, it seemed only fitting that all three Hurricanes who represented UM at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff this week were the first three Canes honored.

The third major Miami preseason award watch list Hurricane, senior receiver Mike Harley Jr., was nominated for the Biletnikoff Award.

The speedy Harley, listed as 5-11 and 180 pounds, had his best season in 2020. He chose to return to UM for a fifth season instead of entering the NFL Draft after leading the Hurricanes with 799 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 57 catches.He averaged 14 yards a catch and also returned 10 kickoffs for 213 yards.

The Biletnikoff awards college football’s top receiver at the end of the season. Any player who catches a pass, regardless of position, is eligible.

“God does everything for a reason,’’ Harley said Wednesday. “I do all the things right, the little things right...It’s going to translate to the field.’’

Harley is very close to UM quarterback D’Eriq King, who was included on the preseason nomination list Monday for the Maxwell Award and on Tuesday nominated for the Davey O’Brien national quarterback award.

UM safety Bubba Bolden was nominated Monday for the Bednarik Award.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility in 2021 to all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A graduate of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Harley’s career receiving total is 125 catches for 1,615 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The ACC Football Kickoff began Wednesday in Charlotte. Harley, King, Bolden and coach Manny Diaz met the media Wednesday as part of the Coastal Division contingent. The Atlantic Division players and coach, which include those from Florida State and Clemson, appeared at the Westin Charlotte on Thursday.