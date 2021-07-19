Hurricanes’ King begins parade of accolades before football season kicks off

Here come the preseason awards lists, and for University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, they will be plentiful.

King was named to the watch list Monday for the 2021 Maxwell Award that honors college football’s player of the year.

The high-profile King will be among three players representing the Hurricanes on Wednesday at the first day of the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. The other two are senior receiver Mike Harley and redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden. Bolden was already named a preseason candidate for the Bednarik Award.

King, a sixth-year senior, was a Maxwell semifinalist last season after throwing for 2,686 with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while rushing for 538 yards and four scores. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes, the second-best single-season completion percentage in school history.

His 3,224 total yards for the 8-3 Hurricanes ranked 11th in the nation.

King also was a 2020 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award semifinalist.

Other ACC Maxwell Award list candidates, as released Monday:

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Mataeo Durant, RB, Duke

McKenzie Milton, QB, Florida State

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia

Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Wake Forest

What really matters, of course, is what happens in the end. But it doesn’t hurt to be recognized en route.