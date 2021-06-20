UM’s recruiting class doubles in size with second commit in 2 days. This one’s a wideout

The Miami Hurricanes’ third official visit weekend of June has now yielded multiple commitments and doubled the size of their recruiting class.

Landon Ibieta, a three-star wide receiver from Mandeville in Louisville, orally committed to Miami on Sunday after wrapping up an official visit in Coral Gables. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver is the second player to commit to the Hurricanes this weekend, following four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who pledged to Miami on Saturday.

Ibieta announced his commitment on Twitter.

Ibieta is a relatively under-the-radar prospect in the Class of 2022, with fewer than 10 scholarship offers, but he impressed on the 7-on-7 circuit earlier this year and recently caught the LSU Tigers attention with a workout in Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier this month. He’s the No. 763 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and also had a scholarship offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.

The senior is fourth member of Miami’s recruiting class and the second wideout, joining Gainesville Buchholz three-star wide receiver Quan Lee. The Hurricanes also hold a commitment from four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown.

In two days, the size of Miami’s recruiting class doubled with the additions of Ibieta and Rogers, who both spent the weekend on official visits with the Hurricanes.

Miami also hosted 10 other players this weekend: four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, four-star safety Markeith Williams, four-star athlete JaCorey Thomas, four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, four-star tackle Andrew Chamblee, three-star cornerback Nick Cull, three-star defensive lineman Keahnist Thompson and three-star tight end RJ Maryland. Three-star defensive backs Ja’Cari Henderson and Demari Henderson both began official visits in Miami on Sunday, 247Sports reported.

With Ibieta now in the fold, the Hurricanes have a solid group of wide receivers in their class and continue taking swings at blue-chip prospects to round out the group. Miami hosted four-star wide receivers Jayden Gibson and Isaiah Horton for official visits last weekend, and is still in the mix to add either.