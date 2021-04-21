Well-connected Philadelphia AAU coach D.J. Irving expected to join UM basketball staff

D.J. Irving, a highly respected high school and AAU coach with ties to the Philadelphia area, is expected to be named to the University of Miami men’s basketball staff on Thursday.

He will replace Adam Fisher, who left for his alma mater Penn State.

Irving, 29, started four years at guard for Boston University. He worked as a grad assistant coach at Penn State and most recently has been coach at Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia and Team Final, one of the nation’s top AAU teams.

Among former Hurricanes who played for Irving: Lonnie Walker, Davon Reed and JaQuan Newton. Irving should be instrumental in recruiting the talent-rich Philadelphia area. Two of the nation’s top Class of 2022 recruits — Jalen Duren and Justice Williams — play for Team Final.