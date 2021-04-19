DePaul point guard Charlie Moore transfers to University of Miami, his fourth school

Charlie Moore, an All-Big East point guard from DePaul and former Illinois Mr. Basketball, is transferring to the University of Miami for his final year of eligibility.

He announced his decision on Instagram on Monday, and a college basketball source confirmed he is joining the Hurricanes. It will be Moore’s fourth school in five years. He will replace Chris Lykes, who transferred to Arkansas.

Before playing the past two seasons at DePaul, averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists as a senior, Moore spent a season at Kansas and before that played his freshman year at Cal.

Coming out of high school in 2016, Moore was the top player in the state of Illinois and was rated the No. 16 point guard in the nation by 247 Sports recruiting service. He originally committed to Memphis but after a coaching change switched to Cal, where he started 34 games as a freshman and averaged 12.2 points with 3.5 assists. He also shot 35 percent from three-point range.

After a coaching change at Cal, he transferred to Kansas, but was not able to break into the lineup.

Moore, who turned 23 in February, spent the past two seasons at DePaul. He averaged 15.5 points and 6.1 assists per game in 2019-20. He entered the transfer portal after DePaul fired head coach Dave Leitao. Moore is well-known to Bill Courtney, who spent 2017-19 at DePaul before joining UM head coach Jim Larranaga, for whom he had worked at Bowling Green and George Mason.

Moore joins combo guard Jordan Miller, who transferred to UM from George Mason.

More than 1,280 college basketball players entered the transfer portal this spring, as the NCAA dropped the sit-out-a-season requirement. In addition to losing Lykes, UM lost Nysier Brooks to Ole Miss, Earl Timberlake to Memphis and Elijah Olaniyi to Stony Brook, from where he came last year.

Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg, and Rodney Miller are all returning. Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty are testing the NBA waters but keeping the college eligibility by not hiring agents.