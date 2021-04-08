Earl Timberlake transfers from UM to Memphis after playing seven games for Hurricanes

University of Miami guard Earl Timberlake, who entered the season as one of the top Hurricane recruits in recent years, is transferring to the University of Memphis.

Timberlake, who played in only seven games for UM due to ankle and shoulder injuries, is one of four UM players and more than 1,2000 players nationwide who entered the transfer portal.

The reason there is room for him at Memphis is that the Tigers lost four players (Boogie Ellis, Damion Baugh, Jordan Nesbitt and D.J. Jeffries) to the transfer portal. Freshman center Moussa Cisse has declared for the NBA Draft.

“I felt like I can learn a lot from [coach] Penny Hardaway — all he’s done in his career,” Timberlake told ESPN. “I like the way they defend, they have the No. 1-ranked defense in the country. I can add to that. I like how they see my game. They know I can pass and they’ll help me get back to defending the way I know I can defend and try to win a national championship. I appreciate everyone for recruiting me and I’m going to do my best at Memphis.”

Timberlake said he chose Memphis over a list of suitors that included Gonzaga, LSU, Providence, Georgetown and Seton Hall.

“I’m returning home to D.C. this weekend, and my shoulder rehab starts Monday,” Timberlake said. “I’m looking at a month of rehab and I should be fine by the summer with no surgery. I’m praying everything goes well.”

Timberlake averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his seven games in a UM uniform.

“Penny Hardaway, being a big guard in the NBA helps a lot. I feel I can learn a lot,” he said. “He sees me as a versatile, do-everything player who can play on and off the ball and guard multiple positions. He was very personable throughout the recruiting process. We grew up similarly. I can relate to him quite a bit.”

The Tigers defeated Mississippi State in the NIT championship.

The other three UM players who transferred were Chris Lykes (Arkansas), Nysier Brooks (Ole Miss) and Elijah Olaniyi (Stony Brook). UM coaches are in talks with several players from the transfer portal to restock the roster.