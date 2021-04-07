University of Miami ‘dynamic’ guard Chris Lykes transfers to Arkansas

University of Miami guard Chris Lykes, who played just two games this past season due to injury, announced Wednesday he is transferring to the University of Arkansas for his final year of eligibility.

According to UM coach Jim Larranaga, Lykes told the coaching staff he was planning to turn pro because he felt he had accomplished all he could in college, including being on time to graduate in May. He told Larranaga he was ready to make a living playing basketball but spoke with advisers and decided to return to college basketball for one more season.

He is one of more than 1,200 players nationwide who entered the transfer portal this spring, along with Hurricanes teammates Nysier Brooks, headed to Ole Miss, and Elijah Olaniyi, going back to Stony Brook, where he came from last year. The NCAA dropped the sit-for-a-year rule for transfers, so players can move freely and be eligible immediately.

Lykes chose Arkansas over USC and had also been linked to the University of Maryland. The Razorbacks went 25-7 this season and lost to eventual NCAA champion Baylor in the Elite Eight.

“Chris is a proven, dynamic guard who has excelled in the ACC,” said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. “He has the ability to score and get his teammates involved. We like how he attacks the paint and gets to the free-throw line. He also has shown great leadership. We are very excited to have Chris join our program, and our fans will enjoy watching him play.”

The electric 5-7 guard was named preseason All-ACC and expected to have a standout senior season. But he sprained his ankle the second game of the season and never played again. As a junior, he was All-ACC honorable mention with 15.4 points per game and he averaged 16.2 points as a sophomore.

He scored 1,256 points for UM and made 165 three-pointers.

Arkansas senior starters Jalen Tate and Justin Smith are expected to leave and freshman Moses Moody could go to the NBA, so Lykes should have a chance to be a key contributor.

UM is also relying on the transfer portal to reload its roster. Among the players they are talking with: Georgia forward Toumani Camara; USF forward Alexi Yetna; West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews; Toledo point guard Marreon Jackson; East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner; George Mason forward Jordan Miller; and Furman forward Noah Gurley.