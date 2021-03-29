Jaelan Phillips tantalizes with ‘athletic freak show’ as Miami DEs, TE star on Pro Day

Defensive end Jaelan Phillips said after Monday’s University of Miami Pro Day that he plays with his “hair on fire” — and has fun doing it. “Just turn on my tape. I love football, man. I love going out there and putting my talents on display.”

Phillips, who has grown into an impressive 6-5, 260-pound specimen, did that and more in a grand display in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, including Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Bill Belichick of the Patriots and Joe Judge of the Giants. They watched six former Hurricanes put on performances that surely elicited some shocked responses from the executives — including when the rock-solid Phillips ran a 4.56 official best, per the ACC Network, in the 40-yard dash.

The six Canes: Phillips, defensive end Quincy Roche, defensive end Greg Rousseau, tight end Brevin Jordan, Lou Groza Award kicker Jose Borregales and 2019 defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (an undrafted free agent last season).

Two of them — Phillips and Rousseau — are projected as first-rounders in the April 29-May 1 draft.

Rousseau was the young man who opted out of the coronavirus-marred 2020 season after playing in only two games as a freshman (fractured ankle) before breaking out as the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year with an ACC-leading 15 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss. He raised eyebrows as well Monday, bulking up from the skinny kid who arrived at UM weighing 220 to his current 266. He stands at 6-6 1/2 with massive 11-inch hands and a crazy 83 1/4-inch wingspan.

Rousseau bettered his 40-yard dash time to 4.68 seconds from his first 4.74, according to the ACC Network. He leaped 30 inches on his vertical jump and bench pressed 21 reps of 225 pounds. He broad jumped 9-7 and had a 4.45 shuttle.

Roche, the 2019 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year before he came to UM for his final season, dazzled as well. He measured at just over 6-2 and 243 pounds, was the UM leader with 23 reps on the bench and ran the 40 in 4.62, with a 32.5-inch vertical jump and 9-11 broad jump.

‘I’m excited’

“I missed my landmarks by a little but overall I’m excited with my numbers today,’’ Roche said. “I definitely think I showed by athleticism. Drills were smooth. I’m completely OK. ...If you watch my film I think I’ve checked all the boxes.’’

And Jordan, the lone offensive player at pro day, ran a 4.64 best in his 40, according to the ACC Network and 4.69 according to Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl and an analyst for ESPN. When the players moved outside after the indoor drills at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, former UM quarterback N’Kosi Perry, expected to soon transfer, threw him passes. Jordan measured at 6-2 1/2 and 247 pounds, with 9 3/4-inch hands and a 79 1/4-inch wing span.

“I’m kind of disappointed, honestly,’’ said Jordan, who left UM after his junior season. “I ran a 4.6 40... The shuttle? There’s no way I ran a 4.6 [4.62]. I can run a 4.3 without trying. I need to get the official time for the shuttle. And the vert, I jumped a 34’’ and expected “a 38.’’

“But Manny Diaz taught me to play the next play, so we’re going to play the next play, we’re going to get back to training. It’s time to focus on some real football.’’

Former Miami Dolphins vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum said on the ACC Network broadcast that he projects Jordan “toward the bottom of the second day” of the draft. “He’s had great production,’’ Tannenbaum said of Jordan, UM’s second leading receiver in 2020 with 38 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in only eight games. “He’s a three-down tight end. Like a lot of college tight ends, his blocking can get better. But to see him in the receiving game, I think he can come in right away and play.”

Jaelan Phillips

While all three UM defensive ends drew strong reviews, Phillips got the “Wow!” response the most. His explosive 36-inch vertical jump led all Canes, and he broad jumped 10-5 with Roche next best at 9-11. He also led UM players with a 4.12 shuttle time.

“Best edge rusher in this draft easily as far as pass rush package,’’ tweeted former Washington and Philadelphia Eagles executive and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick of Phillips “Testing” numbers today confirm he is an athletic freak show. Medical/durability is the question.

Phillips, who started his career at UCLA, had intricate wrist surgery after a 2018 scooter accident earlier in his career, and had earlier concussions as well. When asked about the durability issue during Zoom interviews Monday, he said, “Look, man, the proof is in the pudding. My play on the field obviously showed I didn’t miss a snap or I didn’t miss a game, I didn’t miss a workout, I didn’t miss anything.

“If you watched Pro Day, my wrist is still working and obviously I’m healthy. I don’t think it’s a risk at all. We play a dangerous, violent game, so obviously people get hurt but I wouldn’t be here today if I was a risk. I’m a guy who does all the right things, does all the extra things to make sure my body is on point. I truly believe if you take care of your body your body will take care of you.”

Greg Rousseau

Rousseau was his usual upbeat self, saying “it was a blessing to be back at my school’’ and be able to compete with his former teammates. He said although he “didn’t PR for everything,’’ he “had a solid day.’’

“I feel I can improve in every single part of my game,’’ he said. “I just have to keep working — whether it’s my hands, my get-off, learning the game, upping my football IQ, the whole nine yards.’’

He said it was “tough at times sitting and watching” his teammates play while he trained. “I miss my guys,’’ he said.

Nagy told ACC Network that Rousseau has “such an intriguing skillset with length and motor. You love things you can’t coach, and you can’t coach Rousseau’s length and you can’t coach his motor.”

The kicker

Borregales, who won the Lou Groza award as the best kicker in college football, also showed his stuff, although it wasn’t televised.

“It was basically just like a regular practice, really,’’ Borregales said. “I went out there and warmed up to get in rhythm. then went through my script — same kicks. Really, nothing new other than my kickoffs. My kickoffs have gotten a lot better.’’

Diaz expressed pride in all his Pro Day Canes.

“I believe our guys helped themselves today,’’ he said. “Now, it’s up to the NFL to make their decisions.’’