Nation’s No. 1 safety of 2020 says he is cleared to play for Miami. Canes are stacked

Avantae Williams, rated by Rivals as the No. 1 safety in the 2020 recruiting class, posted on Instagram that he has been cleared after sitting out all last season with medical issues.

The University of Miami safety position, already the strength of its defense, might have just gotten crazy strong.

If Avantae Williams is, indeed, cleared to play football for the Miami Hurricanes — as his Instagram post declared Friday night — the Canes could have the two No. 1 safeties from their respective signing classes (with the last name of Williams no less) on the field at the same time in 2021.

Avantae Williams, who was a true freshman for Miami this past season but had to sit out because of unspecified medical issues that were flagged during a 2020 preseason exam, posted on his Instagram account the following: “Got cleared on 3/05 that’s hard.’’ A flame emoji came after his declaration. Williams was rated the Class of 2020’s No. 1 overall safety by Rivals.com.

Avantae Williams, the nation’s No. 1 2020 safety recruit according to Rivals, posted this on Instagram on March 5, 2021 after sitting out the 2020 season with a medical issue.

Williams, out of DeLand High School, was the No. 2 safety in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2020 recruiting class. UM will have a bevy of talent in 2021 at that position, including redshirt junior Bubba Bolden, junior Gurvan Hall, senior Amari Carter and talented newcomers such as Kamren Kinchens out of Miami Northwestern. Other young UM safeties include Keshawn Washington out of Homestead South Dade and Brian Balom out of Miramar.

The Canes signed James Williams, the nation’s top safety from Plantation American Heritage, in its recent 2021 class.

Avantae Williams, who nearly everyone believed would sign with the Florida Gators on 2020 National Signing Day, stunned recruiting experts and fans alike when he chose the Hurricanes instead. But on August 18, 2020, UM coach Manny Diaz announced that Williams would be out for the 2020 season.

“During Avantae’s preseason exam,’’ Diaz said, “he presented some chronic and lingering medical issues that our medical staff feels that we need let heal, let him strengthen this fall. We will reevaluate him come January in the springtime, so Avantae will not compete for us this fall.’’

Neither UM nor Williams, listed as 6-0 and 180 pounds, clarified the specific medical situation.

“My disappointment is for Avantae, because he loves football,’’ Diaz said that day last August. “He’s been an amazing football player since the first time he ever put on a helmet. It’s just difficult for him to have the season taken away from him. He would do anything to be out there with his guys. We all feel for him, but we know that we’ll do everything we can to help him get in the semester, get him with [strength] Coach [David] Felley and do everything we can to get him right.’’

Most recently, in early February, Diaz gave this update on Avantae Williams:

“We’re still waiting. He’s got an appointment that will come up in the next few weeks. We’ll find out more.”