First baseball ranking is in and Miami leaps way up after taking series from Gators

The Miami Hurricanes are on their way to top-five rankings among the six polls that are used for college baseball.

One of the highest-profile polls, Baseball America, released its first rankings of the regular season Monday morning, buoying the Canes from No. 11 to No. 3.

Miami (2-1) defeated the top-ranked Florida Gators (1-2) on Sunday to win its first series in Gainesville in 12 years, and first series against Florida since 2014 in Coral Gables.

The Gators dropped from No. 1 in the nation to No. 7.

Other polls will be released throughout Monday, as this story is updated to reflect them.

“Very happy for the series win,’’ UM coach Gino DiMare told the Miami Herald on Sunday after the victory. “But keep it in perspective. We’ve got to turn the page again. We’ve got 47 more games to go.’’

The Hurricanes, who won national titles in 1982, 1985, 1999 and 2001, return home to Mark Light Field at 7 p.m. Friday in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Coastal Division opponent Virginia Tech (2-0). DiMare said about 20 percent of the 5,000-capacity home stadium will be available to fans.