Miami baseball beats No. 1 Gators again to win first series in Gainesville in 12 years

Miami baseball is back on top in its heated rivalry with the nation’s No. 1 Florida Gators -- if even just for the 2021 regular season.

The Hurricanes borrowed Florida’s script from Saturday’s games, scoring eight runs in the first four innings Sunday, then sweating profusely before eventual earning a 8-6 victory and their first series win in Gainesville in 12 years.

The Canes (2-1) last won a series against the Gators (1-2) in 2014 at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables. But be assured the Gators made it more than tough, rebounding from the eight-run deficit to score six runs from the fourth through seventh innings.

Miami failed to score after its 8-0 lead in the fourth.

On Saturday, the Gators had a 5-0 lead after one inning, but Miami chipped away for the eventual victory in 13 innings after losing the season opener 7-5 on Friday.

On Sunday, left-handed junior reliever Spencer Bodanza, the Hurricanes’ fifth pitcher of the day, came in to relieve Jake Smith with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and UF runners on first and second base. Bodanza got Nathan Hickey to fly out to right field and end the inning. UF’s two runs that inning cut the lead to 8-6.

The Canes again couldn’t score in the top of the eighth, stranding Adrian Castillo (single) on second base.

In came right-handed UM graduate transfer Ben Wanger, who earned the win in relief Saturday, to relieve Bodanza for the eighth. Wanger allowed two consecutive singles, but got Sterlin Thompson to line into a nifty double play by Canes first baseman CJ Kayfus to end the inning.

After another scoreless top of the ninth, UM’s 6-4, 170-pound left-handed freshman closer Carson Palmquist retired the side for the victory, the final out a diving catch in center field by Tony Jenkins.

