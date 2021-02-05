Podcast: Manny Diaz takes over as DC, but is it the right move to fix Miami’s defense?

National Signing Day turned out to be more like National Assistant Coaches Introduction Day for the Miami Hurricanes.

After signing 21 high school players in the early signing period and landing three transfers in January, Miami closed out the 2021 recruiting cycle Wednesday by introducing its four new defensive coaches and clarifying Manny Diaz’s role on the unit.

He was blunt: “I’m going to be the defensive coordinator,” the coach said Wednesday. He’s going to be the playcaller and game planner, and he’s going to balance his new — and sort of old — responsibilities with his job as the head of the program.

Whether it’s going to work remains to be seen and the Eye on the U podcast tries to break down Diaz’s thinking, as David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, recap an atypical Signing Day.

If it’s going to work, it’ll probably be because of the assistant coaches Diaz has around him. Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has proven he can effectively be the head coach for the defense and Diaz’s decision to move Todd Stroud from defensive line coach to senior football advisor makes this move possible, and the additions of defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, inside linebackers coach Travis Williams and defensive line coach Jess Simpson should let him delegate responsibilities effectively when necessary.

Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator from 2016-2018 before he took over as coach, is making an unorthodox, but not unheard of move. Plenty of coaches take on offensive playcalling duties. Diaz is just doing on the side of the ball he knows best.

Those three new position coaches — plus new cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke — all went through the media wringer this week to shed light on their new roles. The common threads seem to be energy and recruiting chops, as all four — particularly Williams — impressed during their debut interview sessions.

Williams is leaning into the Hurricanes’ storied history. Robinson is balancing experience with enthusiasm about coming home. Simpson, who was also the defensive line coach in 2018 before a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, is glad to be back in South Florida. Van Dyke, who was promoted from assistant recruiting director, is clearly ready to learn from Robinson and elevate Miami’s recruiting efforts at corner.

Once again, Diaz saw problems within the Hurricanes and did his best to fix them. Now we’ll wait until September, when Miami opens the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide, to see if his repairs worked.