Miami linebacker/defensive end Patrick Joyner enters NCAA transfer portal

University of Miami redshirt sophomore linebacker/defensive end Patrick Joyner has become the first Hurricane on scholarship this postseason to enter the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports first reported Tuesday.

Joyner, who grew up in Homestead and is a South Dade High alum, played in four games this season — against Florida State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina and the Cheez-It Bowl finale vs. Oklahoma State. He played sparingly as a reserve defensive end against Oklahoma State after UM starters Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“Thank you Miami,” Joyner posted Tuesday morning on Twitter, accompanied by an emoji of praying hands.

Joyner, 6-2 and 225 pounds, is listed by Miami as having one assisted tackle this year. He missed most of 2019 while recovering from offseason surgery, seeing action in one game. As a true freshman in 2018, Joyner payed in four games, totaling five tackles.

When he signed with UM during the early 2017 signing period as a part of the 2018 recruiting class, Joyner — then classified as a four-star prospect — had decommitted from Florida State after Jimbo Fisher bolted for Texas A&M. He chose UM over other offers from Alabama, Florida and Auburn.