‘Y’all don’t know the pain:’ Hurricanes emote as they mull future, await word on QB King

The moment was terrifying — and poignant.

University of Miami star quarterback D’Eriq King lay on the turf at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, surrounded by kneeling doctors and trainers and All-American kicker Jose Borregales, the fingers of his tattooed right arm cupped gingerly atop King’s helmet.

The Hurricanes lost a spirited, intense fight to overcome 198 yards and three touchdowns by Oklahoma State in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl, falling 37-34 and losing King — who already announced he’ll be back in 2021 — to a right-knee injury that hasn’t been publicly revealed but could require a long rehab.

After falling in their 10th of the past 11 bowl games, the Hurricanes have a long offseason to reflect and work on improvement. And in a bit more than eight months, here’s what awaits them next: Alabama.

The perennial powerhouse and current No. 1 Crimson Tide will meet Miami on Sept. 4 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Waiting game

For now, UM awaits word from some of its high-profile seniors and juniors on whether they will return for 2021 (the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic) or enter the NFL Draft. Those players include junior tight end Brevin Jordan, who had an exceptional bowl performance with 96 yards and two touchdowns receiving on eight catches; senior receiver Mike Harley, who had eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, despite a muffed punt; and redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden, who had seven tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

“Y’all don’t even know the pain and struggle this team has been through,’’ Bolden posted on Twitter after the game. “We fought our asses off for this whole season and have improved so much since where we were last year this time. All I can say is I’m blessed to be a part of this great University and team! #PeaceNLove.’’

The Hurricanes, who finished 8-3 overall this season and 7-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, were 6-7 overall in 2019.

“That drop across the middle was on me,’’ Jordan tweeted late Tuesday night. “I’ll get better. But gahlee, the fight in this team man. We gone get better, Rome wasn’t built in a day. We were 6-7 last year....I’m forever grateful to be a Miami Hurricane. #BeatBama21.’’

Jordan told reporters in a post-game Zoom videoconference that he hadn’t decided on his future. “We just took a loss,’’ he said. “I’m not even thinking about any of that. Just trying to pour all my emotions on my teammates. I’m not worried about the next step in my life.’’

Manny Diaz is now 14-10 in his first two seasons as a head coach, and fans are wondering if and when any staff changes will be made. Diaz has continually said he waits to assess the program in its entirety after the season ends.

“I wouldn’t be able to comment on the intentions of our players,’’ Diaz said regarding pending decisions. “So I really don’t have an answer for you on that.”

Diaz said the game showed him “in a nutshell’’ that “guys will play and give everything for one another.’’

Needed: improvement

“It also shows some places where we’re lacking, really in, all three phases. Offensively, we obviously had some dropped passes and a chance to make some big, explosive plays, against their defense. Special teams, we had a very costly turnover. Had a few penalties. And then defensively, just too inconsistent, but dominant at times, which was encouraging to see. But [we] allowed too many points for us to win.

“We don’t run from this, and I told the football team, ‘Look where we were 12 months ago.’ You fix what you have to fix and that sets the tone for the off-season program... I’m proud of the players for improving our football program from where it was a year ago. We were at another level and there’s another level where we need to climb to next year.”

One player who has a major decision to make is redshirt junior backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who replaced the injured King and had an impressive showing, completing 19 of 34 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Perry could enter the transfer portal and take over for another program, because he would surely have that opportunity. Or he could stay at UM and run the offense should King need a long recovery period and should Perry, of course, beat out the younger, inexperienced but talented scholarship contenders.

‘All about the U’

“I’m committed to this school, and right now is not the time to be talking about transferring or anything like that,’’ Perry said during his Zoom session. “I’m all about the U...

“To be honest I love this offense, I love Coach Lashlee,’’ Perry said of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rhett Lashlee. “He’s one of the best I’ve ever been coached by and that’s pretty much it. I love it. I love everything about it.’’

Added Perry: “We’re really building something here, and it’s going to be really great for us next season.’’

▪ Borregales picked up his third major All-America honor Wednesday when he became Miami’s first Football Writers Association of America first-team All-America honoree since 2005. He was previously named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News. Defensive end Jaelan Phillips was named to the FWAA All-America Second Team.