Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King has torn ACL, will undergo surgery

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who went down with a knee injury late in the first half Tuesday of the UM’s Cheez-It Bowl loss, will undergo surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee, the University of Miami football program announced Thursday.

“A timetable for his return will be determined after surgery but he is expected to be available for the start of 2021 fall camp,” the UM release said. The surgery will take place at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center.

King, 23, is a fifth-year senior who on Dec. 26, just three days before the injury, announced publicly that he will return to the Hurricanes in 2021 rather than enter the NFL Draft — the result of the NCAA allowing all players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

King started all 11 games for the Hurricanes this season, throwing for 2,686 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while also rushing for 538 yards and four scores. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes, the second-best single-season completion percentage in school history.

His 3,224 total yards as of Thursday were ninth in the nation.

King, the Hurricanes’ top leader who is not only extremely popular but among the most accomplished quarterbacks in the nation, reached out to Hurricanes fans at 4:33 a.m. Thursday with this short, upbeat message: “Thanks for all the texts and calls I’ll be fine!”

By 9 am. there were nearly 1,500 likes. By 11:30 that had grown to nearly 2,500.

That first post was shortly followed by King’s “I’m off social media for a while stay up,’’ with the “100” emoji, which was later deleted.

On Wednesday, the often introspective King had tweeted, “Sometimes I don’t know why but I won’t question him.’’

Amid an inspiring career, King has had an emotionally trying 2020. He transferred to Miami from Houston last January, his father died in February, his mother was fighting breast cancer and with a strong family behind him, he has stayed stronger than one could have imagined.

“Yeah, it’s harsh,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said after the bowl. “In a year we’ve had so much adversity, and for a guy that does everything right...He cares so much for our football team., and that’s who he is every day in our facility and in our locker room. He loves these guys he plays with, and I know it hurt him to not be out there with them.’’

King was 19 of 34 for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the Cheez-It Bowl before injuring his knee. By the third quarter of the bowl he was wearing a large brace over his right leg and using crutches, back on the sideline cheering on his teammates.

“When I saw D’Eriq go down, first thing I did was I prayed for him,’’ said Canes tight end Brevin Jordan, who had a stellar bowl performance with eight catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns and said he hadn’t yet decided on his future in terms of whether to enter the NFL Draft. “I thank God for having him on this team and I asked for protection, that’s the first thing I did. Next thing, I gathered up the whole offense and said, ‘Yo, bring it in,’ and, ‘It’s next man up.’

“But when he went down it rattled us. That’s the energy D’Eriq brings to this team. That’s the passion he brings to this team. We rallied. We said, ‘Alright, cool, you want our quarterback? Let’s go play football.’’’