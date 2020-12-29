Miami gets needed D-line help for bowl as Phillips, Roche sit. But another starter is out

The Miami Hurricanes are getting one important piece back along the defensive line for the Cheez-It Bowl, but two other contributors on defense won’t suit up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Jared Harrison-Hunte is back after a three-game absence, but fellow defensive lineman Jason Blissett Jr. and safety Amari Carter are both out Tuesday for undisclosed reasons as No. 18 Miami wraps up the 2020 season in Orlando.

Carter, UM’s second-leading tackler, started the first nine games of the season. Harrison-Hunte has started once.

The Hurricanes are also without defensive linemen Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, who are sitting out the bowl game to focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harrison-Hunte’s return is important for Miami’s shorthanded defensive line. The redshirt freshman made his first career start at defensive tackle in the Hurricanes’ win against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in early November and hasn’t played since because of an elbow injury. Harrison-Hunte finished the regular season with 16 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks, and he was leading Miami in sacks at the time of his injury.

Carter, who didn’t start the last regular-season game against North Carolina, has been part of UM’s three-man safety rotation. He finished the regular season with 53 tackles, to go along with one pass defended and two fumble recoveries. Safeties Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall will likely play even more snaps with Carter out.

Manny Diaz said Harrison-Hunte’s availability at Camping World Stadium would be based upon how he felt on game day.

“He’s been through practice for us. How many snaps he can get in we’ll sort of find out in terms of how he’s feeling on game day,” the coach said Monday, “but he’s back in the mix in practice and taking reps, so that’s been a big boost for us. Obviously, he was a starter for us midway through the season, so he’s been a big miss.”

Blissett has chipped in as both a defensive end and defensive tackle, and logged seven sacks in nine games this season. He could have been counted on for an expanded role Tuesday with Phillips and Roche sitting out.

Miami’s policy this season has been to not disclose whether a player is out for COVID-related reasons, and the Hurricanes dealt with significant COVID-19 issues throughout October and November.

Miami had six players unavailable for its win against the Virginia Cavaliers in October, 11 unavailable for its win against North Carolina State in November and 13 unavailable for its win against the Virginia Tech Hokies the following week. The Hurricanes shut down team activities two days after the Virginia Tech game and didn’t practice for about two weeks before finally finishing the regular season with two games in December. They were missing 15 players for their win against the Duke Blue Devils on Dec. 5, then didn’t have any players out because of a positive test or contact tracing for their 62-26 loss to the then-No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on Dec. 12.