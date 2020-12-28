Could more good NFL Draft news be coming for UM? Diaz says so. A look at implications

The Miami Hurricanes have already gotten the No. 1 gift on their holiday wish list with D’Eriq King deciding to return for another season in 2021. Now Manny Diaz says there could be more good news coming.

Miami, which faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday, is still waiting formal decisions from a number of starters and — without naming any names — Diaz said, “I think there are some pleasant surprises coming.”

“It’s on them when they choose to announce to the world,” Diaz said. “That’s their moment. We want to celebrate it when they are ready to announce that.”

So far, King and star punter Lou Hedley have both announced they’ll return for the 2021 season, while All-American defensive end Jaelan Phillips, fellow defensive lineman Quincy Roche and All-American kicker Jose Borregales are all headed to the 2021 NFL Draft. Phillips and Roche are sitting out the bowl game, too.

The Hurricanes (8-2, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) are waiting on more decisions than ever this year because of an NCAA ruling to allow all players an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has opened the door for seniors — like King — to return for an additional year even after playing four seasons.

This means No. 18 Miami is waiting on decisions from juniors like tight end Brevin Jordan and star safety Bubba Bolden, but also waiting to see whether seniors like wide receiver Mike Harley and linebacker Zach McCloud decide to use the extra season of eligibility, and return to Coral Gables for one more year.

An incomplete list of the players with potential NFL Draft decisions includes:

▪ Brevin Jordan: The junior’s looming decision is probably the biggest for the Hurricanes. He has been Miami’s most consistent offensive player the last three seasons, was a finalist for the John Mackey Award in 2019 and would likely be a second-day Draft pick in 2021.

▪ Bubba Bolden: The redshirt junior looked like a potential All-American early in the year before tailing off in the second half of the season, although he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He’s a virtual lock to get drafted, but he could build his stock back up with a strong senior season in 2021.

▪ Cam’Ron Harris: The running back was solid in his first season as a full-time starter and teased some sort of announcement coming Friday. While there’s no guarantee the junior will be drafted, the Hurricanes are poised to have a loaded backfield next year with running backs Donald Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton impressing as freshman, and four-star recruit Thad Franklin set to join the fold.

▪ Mike Harley: Before the season, Harley said he’d like to return for one more year. This was before he broke out, though, and finished the regular season with 49 catches for 730 yards and six touchdowns. The senior could be a third-day pick.

▪ Jarrid Williams: The redshirt senior was a huge part of Miami’s turnaround on the offensive line this year after he transferred to the Hurricanes from the Houston Cougars. While offensive line coach Garin Justice said Dec. 1 he doesn’t expect Williams to return, the offensive lineman doesn’t project as much more than a late-round pick.

▪ Zach McCloud: The redshirt senior was pegged as one of the leaders of Miami’s defense and a potential Draft pick, but after a disappointing season he is moving to defensive end for the bowl game, possibly setting up for a return and full-time position change in 2021.

The extra year of eligibility is also likely to create a roster crunch, meaning players could opt to transfer somewhere more playing time may be available.

Miami blocks a 61 yard field goal attempt by Clemson place kicker B.T. Potter (29) during the 2nd quarter during ClemsonÕs game against the University of Miami at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 10, 2020. ACC Pool/Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insi

Miami near full strength

Diaz is careful to always note all it takes is one positive test to throw the Hurricanes’ roster picture into chaos, but, a day before kickoff in Orlando, Miami is as close to full strength as it has been in months, Diaz said.

The Hurricanes will be missing Phillips and Roche, and Knighton and cornerback Al Blades Jr. are both out for the season, but otherwise, “the rest of the crew is good to go,” Diaz said.

This even means the potential return of Jared Harrison-Hunte, who missed Miami’s last three games with an elbow injury and hasn’t played since early November. The defensive lineman has been practicing, Diaz said, and playing time will be based on how he’s feeling Tuesday.

“How many snaps he can get in we’ll sort of find out in terms of how he’s feeling on game day, but he’s back in the mix in practice and taking reps, so that’s been a big boost for us,” Diaz said. “Obviously, he was a starter for us midway through the season, so he’s been a big miss.”