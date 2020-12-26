How D’Eriq King’s return to Miami in ‘21 could have domino effect. ‘That’s huge for us’

Miami Hurricanes star quarterback D’Eriq King is relieved, coach Manny Diaz and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee are overjoyed and the Hurricanes are fired up that King, their unequivocal leader, announced Saturday he’ll be back for the 2021 season.

Could King’s decision impact other Canes, such as junior tight end Brevin Jordan and senior leading receiver Mike Harley, as they prepare to face Oklahoma State on Tuesday for the Cheez-It Bowl and ponder their own decisions on whether to enter the NFL Draft or return next season?

“Yeah, absolutely,’’ said junior tight end Will Mallory during Zoom interviews Saturday in response to King’s announcement. “When you get a guy like that who is choosing to stay, and he’s staying for one reason, that’s to help this team win, that certainly affects other guys’ decisions of hopping on board and wanting to stay and help this program, too.

“That’s huge for us as a team, for our coaches, this whole program hearing that we’re getting our guy back, our leader. It gets us excited to finish up this season strong, but it also gets us excited for next year just because a guy like that really elevates this team to a different level.

“Everyone was extremely excited. I know I was.’’

NCAA eligibility

Mallory, who along with NFL prospect Jordan make up perhaps the fiercest tight-end tandem in the nation, said he for one not only decided to stay for his senior season but was also contemplating staying two more years. The NCAA granted all players the opportunity to return next year and not have it counted against their eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In essence, next year all returning players will retain the same class designation they had this year.

UM’s starting defensive ends Jaelan Phillips, a redshirt junior, and senior Quincy Roche already announced they were opting out of the bowl game to train for the NFL Draft.

Behind King’s 3,093 yards of total offense (2,573 passing and 520 yards rushing), the No. 18 Canes finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and are 2 1/2-point underdogs to Oklahoma State (7-3, 6-3 Big 12).

“Obviously, I would want guys to stay,’’ said King, 23, who will return for a sixth year of college ball — four previously with Houston. “But I think everybody’s in different positions in their careers. Whatever is best for those guys. I’m not one of those guys that is going to try to get somebody back if it’s better for them to leave. I want those guys to do what’s best for them.

“I felt like I did what’s best for me. At the end of the day, everybody has got to make their own decisions.’’

Really tough decision

King conceded the decision was “really, really, really tough.’’

“If you would have talked to me a month-and-a-half, two months ago, I’d probably say [the NFL Draft] was the plan. I think it’s everybody’s dream playing college football to have a shot in the NFL and I feel I would have had a good chance to make a team this upcoming draft.’’

But many college players, explained King, are caught up primarily in the moment, whereas he is looking several years “down the road” and said another good year and being part of the community could benefit his future. “I think I have a lot to work on still to take that next step to the NFL. I’m going to work hard... and see where it goes. There’s no looking back. My mom told me, ‘Whatever you decide to do, go at 100 miles an hour and try to make the best of it.’’’

Lashlee, credited with turning UM’s formerly struggling offense into a significantly improved no-huddle, up-tempo system, is elated he has King for another year. “He’s everything that’s right about college football,’’ Lashlee said, “and it would be hard going into next year to find another guy that means more to this team.’’

King said Diaz never pressured him while he was deciding.

“Happy for D’Eriq but obviously happy for our program and what that means for us going forward,’’ said Diaz, whose Canes open 2021 on Sept. 4 against current-No. 1 Alabama. “You always want to see the players make the best decisions for them, but you do want them to feel valued and feel like they can accomplish great things if they come back.’’

When Diaz was asked if King’s decision has affected other players in contemplating theirs, he said “that’s a possibility.’’

“I’m sure it’s happening in the locker room without us having our ears on it,’’ Diaz said. “...Everyone eventually has to do the decision they feel is best for them and their family, but certainly there is power in numbers and it does help to know you’ve got a guy like D’Eriq coming back — and it can be kind of the cool thing to do.

“The more the merrier.’’