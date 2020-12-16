Early signing day 2020: Miami Hurricanes on way to potential top-10 2021 recruiting class

Welcome to the first early signing day in a pandemic — actually, the first day of the three-day early signing period for college football (and hopefully the last in a pandemic).

To say this has been a weird year might be also be the understatement of the year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA mandated that the recruiting dead period start in March. It still hasn’t ended.

We’ll keep you continuously updated as the future of Miami Hurricanes football sign their National Letters of Intent today in the start of the 2020 early signing period that runs through Friday.

Heading into today, the Canes were ranked in the top 10 or top 15 of nearly every major recruiting site. Here we go!

7:28 a.m. It’s Jaco time!

Consensus four-star wide receiver Jacolby George just became the first official signee of the University of Miami’s 2021 recruiting class. If elite quarterback Jake Garcia announces he’s joining the Canes at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Hurricanes fans will be celebrating — and so will Jaco.

WR Jacolby George, 5-11, 161, Plantation

Other suitors: Penn State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, UCF, West Virginia

247 Sports composite: 4 stars, 169 national, 28 position, 24 state

Rivals: 4 stars, 197 national, 33 position, 33 state

ESPN: 4 stars, 101 national, 16 position, 17 state

While Romello Brinson is the highest ranked wide receiver in Miami’s Class of 2021, George helps make this the Hurricanes’ most complete haul at the position in more than a decade. With George’s signing, Miami has locked up Broward County’s top wideout for the first time since 2016, and he and Brinson give the Hurricanes the top two receivers in South Florida for the first time since 2008. The senior is slated to enroll early.

The first is officially in! Welcome to The U, @Jaco1byg! @CoachRobLikens is getting a big addition to his WR room. #2Rings1Chain — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020

7:54 a.m. Here comes the lightning-fast cornerback (or wideout) the U needed.

ATH Malik Curtis, 5-11, 160, Fort Myers Bishop Verot

Other suitors: Boston College, Western Kentucky, Georgia Southern

247 Sports composite: 3 stars, 77 position, 140 state

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars, 87 position (CB), 155 state

Speed to spare. This three-star athlete is probably the fastest player in Miami’s Class of 2021. He originally committed to the Hurricanes as a cornerback in April, and it appears because UM is so lacking now at the position, that’s where they’ll begin Malik Curtis’ journey in Coral Gables. But he’s such a dynamic wide receiver — and more experienced at wideout — it’s impossible to ignore his potential upside on offense. In 10 games as a senior, Curtis had 47 catches for 726 yards and eight touchdowns, and added 17 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns, plus two two-point conversions. While offense was still his primary focus this year, Bishop Verot used him some on defense, too, and the in-state prospect had 16 tackles, two passes defended and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.