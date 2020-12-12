No. 9 Miami is back close to full strength against UNC after battling COVID-19 last month

The Miami Hurricanes are still slightly shorthanded Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels, but they’re in much better shape than they were a week ago and only one of the players sidelined is out for reasons related to COVID-19.

Miami is without running back Jaylan Knighton, defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte and cornerback Al Blades Jr., the Hurricanes announced about an hour before kickoff in Miami Gardens, and only Blades is out for COVID-related issues.

Knighton is out for the season with a shoulder injury, the Hurricanes announced, and Harrison-Hunte is out Saturday with an elbow injury. Walker has yet to play this season after he transferred to Miami from the Florida Gators in May.

Blades, who did not play last Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils, revealed Tuesday he was diagnosed with myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle, which can result from the coronavirus.

The four players unavailable is a marked improvement from last weekend, when the Hurricanes were without 15 players for their 48-0 win in Durham, North Carolina. While Miami typically doesn’t disclose whether players are sidelined because of COVID-related issues, an uptick in cases within the program last month forced the Hurricanes to shut down team activities for about two weeks and postpone a pair of games in November before they finally returned to action last week. Among those coming off the unavailability list this week: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, wide receiver Jeremiah Payton, tight end Larry Hodges, defensive lineman Jon Ford, and linebackers Zach McCloud, and Sam Brooks Jr. and Avery Huff.

In total, 12 players are back after missing last game.

The 15 players missing against Duke were the Hurricanes’ most of the year.

Miami (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast) was also missing six players against the Virginia Cavaliers in October, 11 against the North Carolina State Wolfpack and 13 against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hurricanes shut down two days after the Virginia Tech game and didn’t practice for about two weeks before finally resuming last week.

Blades started the first eight games of the season before fellow cornerback Te’Cory Couch replaced him in the starting lineup against the Hokies. The junior was one of the players unavailable last weekend against the Blue Devils.

Harrison-Hunte was also unavailable at Duke, although Miami didn’t give a reason for his absence. Defensive lineman Jordan Miller made his first start of the season at defensive tackle against the Blue Devils with both Harrison-Hunte and Ford out.

Knighton is a new addition to the unavailability list after he injured his shoulder in the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium last week. The freshman made his first career start before going down with the injury, opening the door for fellow running backs Cam’Ron Harris and Donald Chaney Jr. to both have productive games.